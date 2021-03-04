Even though I felt at home immediately upon returning here, the Wisconsin legislature reminded me of my stay in four other states.
There is a bill in the state assembly – mirrored by a bill that just passed the state senate that would take some public notices out of newspapers.
Having been around, I’ve seen this dozens of times.
The argument for the bill, in that kind of doe-eyed, faux innocent perspective, is: Gosh, since everyone is on the internet, citizens can look up public meeting notices. And we don’t have to advertise them in newspapers.
Before my dad died, a long time ago in Chippewa Falls in 1984, he said to me, “Don’t believe your own junk.” Only, as someone who grew up on a dairy farm in Boyd, he didn't say "junk." He used a term that is synonymous with something dairy farms produce.
There are two reasons for the constant attempt to move public notices online. I’ve seen it in five states now.
First, those in public office realize there will be less transparency about what they’re doing. Honest to God, how many citizens will spend precious time looking up public notices on the internet? And given the aging nature of the rural areas, how many Wisconsinites have the capability or the access to do so? Right now, if you want to see what your government is doing, it's as simple as buying a newspaper.
Second, the move is an attempt to hurt newspapers because of political animus as we serve as watchdogs.
The political class always espouses transparency but none of them, regardless of party, enjoy the realities of transparency.
In my experience of 12 newspapers in five states in the last 30 years, Wisconsin was the most open and transparent of any place I’ve worked. Sadly, that has slipped in the last 20 years since I’ve been gone (all the while trying to find a way to come home).
Citizens in Wisconsin should not give in to losing more transparency.
Only a few involved Wisconsinites will go online and look up public notices. Compare that to having a newspaper, like the Sawyer County Record or the Spooner Advocate delivering the notices to you each week in the newspaper.
Is this column self-involved?
Yes.
When legislatures in other states have succeeded in killing public notices, many small-town newspapers have closed.
If you think that’s no big deal, a huge study of news deserts has shown that the cost of local governance has increased.
Because no one is watching.
In a joint study by the University of Notre Dame and the University of Illinois-Chicago, the experts found when no was looking, costs of government borrowing went up. That’s despite local governmental units posting solely online.
This was no simple study. It included nearly 1,600 newspapers in nearly 1,300 counties in the country between 1996 and 2015, according to Forbes.com.
Famous at least in journalism circles, there’s the story of Bell, California, a tiny suburb of Los Angeles where the town administrator took in $1.5 million a year and other officials made in the hundreds of thousands, including city council members.
No one was watching.
That is until the Los Angeles Times was tipped off about the corruption and virtually every elected official in the town went to prison.
It’s not just about journalists watching, though. In our business, the best eyes on problems come from readers who ask us to intervene. That’s what we do.
But the other part of the problem with legislators is they don’t like to be watched and so they’re willing to do damage to local businesses.
That would be the Sawyer County Record, the Spooner Advocate and dozens of other weeklies in the state.
While legislators wish to do damage to major dailies they consider enemies, they will hurt small-town weeklies the worst.
In some cases, this kind of legislation will kill the businesses.
Imagine your towns as news deserts.
I called members of the state Senate in my first week here to argue against such legislation – none of them called me back.
I urge you, dear readers, if you want to transparency and you local newspaper, call your assembly members and beg them to do the right thing.
Call James Edming at 608-266-2519.
Rich Jackson is the editor of the Sawyer County Record and the general manager of the Record and the Spooner County Advocate. He can be reached at rjackson@sawyercountyrecord.com and at 715-718-6445.
