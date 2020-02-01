We’re not sure how seriously we can cheer for either team in Sunday’s Super Bowl — so we may as well just party!
Of course, we crave the traditional chicken wings, dips, chili, nachos, sliders and pizza, but then there’s something rather special with these three delicious recipes. The crostini is adapted from Soile Anderson and the other two from Bon Appetit. Use the very best ingredients you can find, experiment with seasonings and impress your guests, no matter who wins the big game.
Mushroom Crostini
16 thin slices of artisan bread (such as multigrain, sourdough or ciabatta)
6 tbsp. olive oil, divided
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
3 garlic cloves
1 pound fresh cremini or button mushrooms, sliced
1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
¼ cup minced flat-leaf parsley
8 oz. softened cream cheese or goat cheese
1 tsp. Za’atar seasoning (or favorite seasoning blend)
Minced fresh chives
Grated lemon or orange zest
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place bread slices on a non-stick baking sheet. Combine 3 tbsp. oil with 1 grated garlic clove; brush bread slices with oil mixture and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake 6 minutes until lightly browned around edges and crisped.
2. For topping: heat remaining 3 tbsp. oil in sauté pan over medium-high heat. Sauté two minced garlic cloves for one minute. Add mushrooms, ¼ tsp. salt and few grinds pepper. Stir and sauté four to five minutes or until mushrooms soften. Add vinegar and parsley, tossing to combine; set aside.
3. Into softened cheese, stir in seasoning and minced chives to taste; add salt and pepper to taste. Spread about 1 tbsp. cheese mixture on each bread slice. Spoon on some mushroom mixture and garnish with zest.
Makes 16 servings.
Beer Cheese Pate
2 cups medium or mild cheddar cheese, shredded, room temperature (see note).
2 cups sharp or extra sharp cheddar cheese, shredded, room temperature (see note).
2 garlic cloves, finely grated
2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. dried mustard powder
1 tsp. hot sauce
Pinch each cayenne and kosher salt
6 ounces nut brown ale or amber ale or other favorite beer, flat, room temp.
Minced fresh chives garnish
Fresh crudité and hearty crackers for serving
1. Pulse cheeses and garlic in a food processor until finely chopped. Add Worcestershire, mustard, hot sauce, cayenne and salt; pulse until well-combined (it will clump).
2. With motor running, slowly pour in flat beer and pulse until smooth, but still a bit grainy. Transfer to serving bowl and garnish with fresh chives. Cover and refrigerate to store. Serve at room temp. with spreader knife on a platter surrounded with crudité and crackers.
Serves about 8.
Note: I used medium and extra-sharp cheddar cheeses. If you prefer a less sharp flavor, use the mild and sharp varieties.
Roasted Peppers with Parmesan Breadcrumbs
3 colored bell peppers (red, yellow and/or orange)
4 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, divided
¾ tsp. kosher salt, divided
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
½ cup finely shredded Parmesan
1 tsp. garlic powder
Garnishes: minced fresh parsley, Aleppo pepper or red chili flakes and lemon wedges (optional)
1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Stand peppers stem up on cutting board and cut straight down in sections to get four “boats” from each pepper; remove seeds and ribs. Using your hands toss pepper pieces with 1 tbsp. oil and ½ tsp. salt in a bowl; arrange skin side down on a rimmed baking sheet.
2. In bowl, gently mix panko, Parmesan, garlic powder, 2 tbsp. olive oil and ¼ cup salt in bowl. Pat about 2 tbsp. mixture in each pepper piece; drizzle with remaining tbsp. of oil.
3. Bake until bottoms are browned and breadcrumbs are golden brown, about 18 to 22 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature, garnish with parsley, Aleppo and lemon wedges, if desired. These make a wonderful side dish, too!
Serves 4 to 6.
Ann Noble is a local food consultant and owner of Annie’s Noble Cuisine, LLC. She can be reached with questions or comments at amnoble3@hotmail.com.
