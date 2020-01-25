As I promised last week, here are two wonderful side dishes for any entrée you can imagine.
This very flavorful baked beans recipe was adapted slightly from Famous Dave’s 2013 “Barbecue Party Cookbook” and easily feeds a grateful crowd (maybe even a popular dish for your Superbowl spread, especially if you’re rooting for Kansas City).
I wish I had found this fabulous green bean recipe, adapted from Taste of Home, before the holidays last fall. Of course, it would be delicious using high-fiber, fresh green beans next summer, but you won’t be disappointed enjoying this with frozen cut green beans all year long!
Dave’s BBQ Baked Beans
1 pound smoked sausage ring (kielbasa, polish, etc.)
½ to 1 pound smoked bacon, fried crisp and chopped
1 cup prepared favorite BBQ sauce (such as Famous Dave’s Rich & Sassy)
½ cup apricot preserves or orange marmalade
1 tbsp. prepared yellow mustard
2 tbsp. Kahlua liqueur
1 (28ounces) can Bush’s Baked Beans
1 (15 ounce) can Bush’s Baked Beans
2 (14.5 ounce) cans black beans, drained
2 (14.5 ounce) cans white beans, drained
1 tsp. liquid smoke
1 cup diced green bell pepper
½ cup diced red bell pepper
1 cup diced sweet onion
1 seeded, minced jalapeno
1. Split the sausage lengthwise and char it cut-side down on an indoor grill pan. Slice in ¼-inch slices and set aside.
2. Mix BBQ sauce, preserves, mustard and Kahlua; set aside. In a 9-by-13-inch pan or large baking dish sprayed with nonstick cooking spray, place all the baked beans, black and white beans, BBQ sauce mixture, bacon, sausage, liquid smoke, peppers, onion and jalapeno; mix to combine. Bake uncovered for one hour in a 300-degree oven. Serves 12 to 15.
Maple-Glazed Green Beans
12 ounces bag frozen cut green beans (or 2 cups fresh green beans, trimmed)
2 strips bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
¼ cup minced shallots (or yellow onions)
¼ cup dried cranberries
2 tbsp. pure maple syrup
¼ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. pepper
1 tbsp. bourbon or Southern Comfort, optional
1. In a large saucepan, cook the beans according to the package, just until crisp-tender. Or if using fresh beans, steam them until crisp-tender 4 to 5 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook bacon and shallots over medium heat until bacon is crisp. Stir in cranberries, maple syrup, salt, pepper and bourbon. Add the beans and toss gently to heat through.
Serves 4.
Ann Noble is a local food consultant and owner of Annie’s Noble Cuisine, LLC. She can be reached with questions or comments at amnoble3@hotmail.com.
