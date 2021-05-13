I spent the day with a new friend recently, in part by reading old newspapers.
Several weeks ago, I took over writing The Time Machine column that runs on A3 every week and I’ve enjoyed finding the history of my new home.
It’s not just the big history of wars and pandemics and economic tragedies but the smaller stories. Who visited whom? What new businesses opened? How did people go about living their lives?
The ads are great because they show how business and the economy have changed. That’s why I’ve started throwing in simple household items. Or when I come across them, the ads with what passed for medicine a hundred years ago. (One hypothesis I’ve formed is the reason people talk about “the good old days” is because everyone was snockered the entire time. Or as they would have said back then “stewed to the gills.”)
I like to list what movies were showing because they bring back old memories. So do the names of businesses and people long gone.
One of my favorite jobs of a newspaper is, in the case of The Sawyer County Record, historians of the week before. When today’s historians want to look at a particular time, they inevitably start with that era’s newspapers.
Imagine my joy when I come across a musky expert in 1901. Or a reference to Louis Spray buying used cars in the late 1940s. Or the Link Brothers having a sale on ox tails decades before anyone dared messing with Sasquatch.
That’s how I spent the day with a new friend.
Dick Gillis.
In April, 1961, I found how he — Richard Gillis in the newspaper — and other city leaders dedicated the new clubhouse at the Hayward city golf course. The story included a long description of the beauties of the new building and what it meant not just for golfers but how it enhanced the city.
Just a couple of minutes later, my fingers covered in the dust accumulated on the old bound copes, I read about Richard Gillis as president of the Hayward school board working on the yearly reorganization of the board. The story was one of those “for-the-record” accounts that might not go down in history as a turning point. But newspapers account for the detail in life.
On that Sunday afternoon, I decided I had put enough time in at the office, although I still had to write a column, so I stopped at Angler’s Bar. (What a better way to write than concentrating on the words with others bringing you beer — I ordered a Spotted Cow with extra spots.)
Who should walk in but Dick Gillis himself?
I told him about he showed up throughout recent history and he said, “Well, that’s what happens when you hang around 90-some years.
Except it’s not.
Some people don’t choose to work, volunteer and lead like the Dick Gillises of the world.
Over the last few weeks since stumbling across Mr. Gillis twice in the newspaper and once in person, all in a day, it came to me that sturdy communities are built on the hard work and volunteerism of people like Dick. Leaders and community-minded people agree on a vision and work toward achieving the goal without the rancor we see in state legislatures and the U.S. Congress.
I remember as a young reporter working for the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune covering the township of Buena Vista in Portage County. The young college graduate in my head had grand visions of the biggest newspapers in the land but I had an epiphany that one night: governance and leadership starts with the people next door who agree to endless night meetings so that our roads are plowed and our children are educated.
At 12 newspapers in five states — none of them on my list of destinations — I’ve kept that in mind.
Good work — the best work — comes from people who volunteer their time and work hard together on a shared vision without six figure salaries and endless airtime on cable TV with a million-dollar lobbyist jobs awaiting them on K Street when they retire from politics.
Real progress, true governance and sincere patriotism comes from the thousands of people like Dick Gillis across the great country.
Dick didn’t make a dime from his work except for maybe a few drink chips.
I’ll buy him some more the next time I see him.
Rich Jackson is the general manager and editor of the Sawyer County Record. He can be reached at rjackson@sawyercountyrecord.net or (715) 718-6445.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.