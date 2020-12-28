Monday, Dec. 21
0124: Suicidal person, AmeriVue, Hayward.
0152: Property damage accident, Kadlec Rd., Bass Lake Township.
0708: EMS call, Hwy. 27, Hayward.
0851: Assist another agency, Highline Rd., Bass Lake Township.
0923: Driving complaint, Gitigaan Rd./LCO, Hayward.
0949: Theft, Lein Ct., Hayward.
0953: EMS call, Lilly Pad Lane, Hayward.
0957: Wanted person, Spider Lake Motel, Spider Lake Township.
1128: Alarm, Woodland Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1208: Keep peace, Winter.
1434: Jail complaint, Gitigaan Rd./LCO, Hayward.
1458: Harassment, Stone Lake Senior Center, Stone Lake.
1512: EMS call, Nisway St., Hayward.
1516: Trespass, Hwy. F, Sand Lake Township.
1642: EMS call, Wisconsin Ave., Hayward.
1648: Property damage accident, Hwy. 77 & Goldfinch Ln., Round Lake Township.
1708: Intoxicated person, First St., Hayward.
1719: Drug complaint, Hwy. 63/Kwik Trip, Hayward.
1720: Suicidal person, STH 77 west of L & M.
1728: EMS call, Blomberg Rd., Weirgor Township.
1748: Missing juvenile, Florida Ave., Hayward.
1944: Intoxicated person, Dollar General, Radisson.
2050: EMS call, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.
2110: Paper service attempt, Nyman Ave.
2237: Fire call, Twin Lake Rd., Round Lake Township.
2350: Suspicious person/circumstance, Round Lake School Rd.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
0339: Suspicious vehicle, Marketplace.
0718: EMS call, Lesniak Rd., Hunter Township.
0829: Welfare check, Majestic Pines Dr., Hayward.
0956: Welfare check, Easy St., Bass Lake Township.
0957: EMS call, Easy St., Bass Lake Township.
1026: Paper service attempt, Illinois Ave., Hayward.
1036: EMS call, Fresenius Medical, Hayward.
1037: EMS call, Rock Creek Rd./Aspen Acres, Hayward.
1055: Gas drive-off, Holiday, Hayward.
1127: Welfare check, Hwy. 27, Bass Lake Township.
1254: EMS call, Hwy. 77/Hayward Hospital, Hayward.
1344: Drug complaint, Washburn Co., Hayward.
1521: Fire call, Davis Ave., Hayward.
1604: Suspicious person/circumstance, Fourth St., Hayward.
1607: Assist another agency, 3rd St., Hayward.
1714: Property damage accident, Hildreth Rd. & Hwy. 77, Round Lake Township.
1756: Vehicle in ditch, Peterson Rd. & Hwy. 77, Hayward.
1909: Driving complaint, Day Care Dr. & Hwy. NN, Hayward.
2038: Suspicious person/circumstance, Winter Dr., Hayward.
2102: Drug complaint, Hwy. F & Elsie Rd./Sand Lake Boat Landing, Sand Lake Township.
2130: Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 27/McDonalds, Hayward.
2305: Assist citizen, Hwy. 63/Kwik Trip, Hayward.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
0035: Car-deer accident, Hwy. B & Musky Tale Rd., Hunter.
0116: Suspicious person/circumstance, Slumberland, Hayward.
0122: EMS call, Hoffman Rd., Meadowbrook Township.
0154: Drug complaint, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.
0313: EMS call, Frogg Rd., Hayward.
0811: Disturbance, Towne View Rd., Hayward.
0855: Paper service attempt, Fifth St., Hayward.
0922: Driving complaint, Hwy. B, Hayward.
0932: Suspicious person/circumstance, Williams Rd., Bass Lake Township.
0934: EMS call, County Hill Rd., Hayward.
0945: Car-deer accident Hwy. 77, Hayward.
1018: EMS call, Fresenius Medical, Hayward.
1042: Animal, Lilly Pad Ln., Hayward.
1044: Fraud, Moreland Rd., Round Lake Township.
1124: EMS call, Elizabeth Rd., Sand Lake.
1256: EMS call, County Hill Rd., Hayward.
1331: EMS call, Hwy. 27, Bass Lake Township.
1406: Drug complaint, Hwy. K, Hayward.
1505: Vehicle in ditch, Williams Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1516: EMS call, Nyman Ave./Hayward Health Services, Hayward.
1541: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27 & Hwy. 70, Sand Lake Township.
1553: Road hazard, Chippewa Trail & Scott Rd., Hayward.
1607: Theft, Haskins Rd., Hayward.
1634: EMS call, Hwy. 77/Walmart, Hayward.
1656: EMS call, Hwy. 77/Hayward Hospital.
1749: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27/70 & Helsing Rd., Radisson Township.
1810: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 70 & 3rd St., Sand Lake Township.
1814: Driving complaint, Hwy. 63 & Phipps Rd., Lenroot Township.
2020: Disturbance, Hwy. 27/70, Sand Lake Township.
2034: Welfare check, Crane Ln., Round Lake Township.
2044: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 77 & Kreyer Rd., Hayward.
2048: EMS call, Radio Hill Rd., Hayward.
2117: EMS call, Hwy. B, Hayward.
2129: EMS call, Nyman Ave./Valley, Hayward.
2153: Alarm, Hwy. K/Dollar General, Hayward.
2211: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. 27, Bass Lake Township.
Thursday, Dec. 24
0112: Juvenile issue, Dry Town Ave., Hayward.
0314: Noise complaint, Hwy. 77, Hayward.
0419: Road hazard, Hwy. 40 & Blomberg Rd., Weirgor Township.
0434: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. B & Raven Rd., Hunter Township.
0702: Power line issue, Main St./Sand Lake Rd., Sand Lake Township.
0813: Assist citizen, Fifth St./SWSO, Hayward.
0829: EMS call, Sawyer Ave., Bass Lake.
0834: EMS call, Old 27 Rd., Bass Lake Township.
0838: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. W, Winter Township.
0909: EMS call, Hwy. 48, Weirgor Township.
0917: EMS call, Hwy. K, Bass Lake.
0926: Welfare check, Woodridge Lane, Hayward.
1000: EMS call, 2nd St., Hayward.
1010: Jail complaint, Fifth St./SWSO, Hayward.
1052: Welfare check, Company Lake Rd., Hayward.
1143: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27 & Metcalf Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1158: EMS call, Hwy. W, Winter Township.
1211: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 63 & Elza Square Rd., Hayward.
1217: Fraud, Lincoln Ave., Exeland.
1343: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27 & Metcalf Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1428: Welfare check, Hwy. 70 & Hwy. 27, Ojibwa Township.
1602: Jail complaint, Hwy. 27/Walgreens, Hayward.
1657: EMS call, Atkins Ave., Bass Lake.
1817: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 40 & Elm Creek Rd., Radisson Township.
2014: Juvenile issue, Cindy Ave., Hayward.
2016: Vehicle in ditch, Peninsula Rd. & Linden Rd., Hayward.
2116: EMS call, Main St., Winter.
2127: EMS call, South Reserve Lane.
2220: Wanted person, Hwy. 27/Northern Pine Inn, Hayward.
Friday, Dec. 25
0040: EMS call, Water Tower Ln., Hayward.
0347: Suspicious person/circumstance, AmeriVue.
0910: EMS call, County Hill Rd., Hayward.
1235: EMS call, Meadow Dam Rd., Exeland.
1312: EMS call, Sawyer Ave., Bass Lake.
1337: Assist citizen, Reinke St., Hayward.
1440: EMS call, Chippewa Ave., Bass Lake.
1629: EMS call, Pinewood Dr., Hayward.
1635: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. 77, Lenroot Township.
1709: EMS call, SWSO jail, Hayward.
1738: Property damage accident, Hwy. 27 & Metcalf Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1816: Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 27/70, Radisson.
2007: Welfare check, Veness Ln., Meteor Township.
2100: EMS call, Hwy. B, Round Lake Township.
2103: EMS call, Fifth St./SWSO jail, Hayward.
2127: EMS call, Pokegama Rd., Hunter.
2221: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27, Lenroot Township.
2257: Building/area check, Hwy. 27/77, Lenroot Township.
Saturday, Dec. 26
0204: EMS call, Signor Dr.
0319: Battery complaint, Hwy. E, Bass Lake.
0714: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. F, Sand Lake Township.
0919: EMS call, Bumblebee Rd., Winter Township.
1048: Child custody issue, Beal Ave., Hayward.
1149: Theft, Carlson St., Hayward.
1222: EMS call, Rusk Co., Ojibwa.
1247: Property damage accident, USH 63/27, Hayward.
1259: Driving complaint, Hwy. B, Hayward.
1533: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. 77, Lenroot Township.
1627: EMS call, Rock Creek Rd./Aspen Acres Assisted Living, Hayward.
1701: EMS call, Ladysmith, out of county.
1705: Accident injury, Hwy. 27/70, Radisson Township.
1724: Disturbance, Wood Lake Dr., Hayward.
1734: Disturbance, Waawiyetoo Dr., Bass Lake.
1735: EMS call, Chippewa Ave., Bass Lake.
1835: EMS call, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.
1948: EMS transfer BLS, Ladysmith Hospital, out of county.
2055: Drug complaint, Bayzhig St., Hayward.
2215: EMS call, Peninsula Rd., Hayward.
2327: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. B, Hayward.
Sunday, Dec. 27
0050: EMS call, Hwy. E, Bass Lake.
0233: Driving complaint, Hwy. 63 & Phipps Rd., Lenroot Township.
0350: EMS call, Pinewood Dr./Care Partners, Hayward.
0844: EMS call, Hwy. 77/Hayward Hospital, Hayward.
0931: Gas drive-off, DJ’s Mart, Radisson.
1352: EMS call, Moccasin Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1421: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 40, Weirgor Township.
1444: Domestic disturbance, Rollingwood Rd., Sand Lake Township.
1456: EMS call, Hwy. E, Hayward Township.
1457: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. B, Hayward.
1908: EMS call, Indian Trail Rd., Hayward.
2051: Animal, Hwy. B & Hwy. K, Hayward.
2113: Car-deer accident, Weirgor Rd. & Cemetery Rd., Radisson Township.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.