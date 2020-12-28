Monday, Dec. 21

0124: Suicidal person, AmeriVue, Hayward.

0152: Property damage accident, Kadlec Rd., Bass Lake Township.

0708: EMS call, Hwy. 27, Hayward.

0851: Assist another agency, Highline Rd., Bass Lake Township.

0923: Driving complaint, Gitigaan Rd./LCO, Hayward.

0949: Theft, Lein Ct., Hayward.

0953: EMS call, Lilly Pad Lane, Hayward.

0957: Wanted person, Spider Lake Motel, Spider Lake Township.

1128: Alarm, Woodland Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1208: Keep peace, Winter.

1434: Jail complaint, Gitigaan Rd./LCO, Hayward.

1458: Harassment, Stone Lake Senior Center, Stone Lake.

1512: EMS call, Nisway St., Hayward.

1516: Trespass, Hwy. F, Sand Lake Township.

1642: EMS call, Wisconsin Ave., Hayward.

1648: Property damage accident, Hwy. 77 & Goldfinch Ln., Round Lake Township.

1708: Intoxicated person, First St., Hayward.

1719: Drug complaint, Hwy. 63/Kwik Trip, Hayward.

1720: Suicidal person, STH 77 west of L & M.

1728: EMS call, Blomberg Rd., Weirgor Township.

1748: Missing juvenile, Florida Ave., Hayward.

1944: Intoxicated person, Dollar General, Radisson.

2050: EMS call, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.

2110: Paper service attempt, Nyman Ave.

2237: Fire call, Twin Lake Rd., Round Lake Township.

2350: Suspicious person/circumstance, Round Lake School Rd.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

0339: Suspicious vehicle, Marketplace.

0718: EMS call, Lesniak Rd., Hunter Township.

0829: Welfare check, Majestic Pines Dr., Hayward.

0956: Welfare check, Easy St., Bass Lake Township.

0957: EMS call, Easy St., Bass Lake Township.

1026: Paper service attempt, Illinois Ave., Hayward.

1036: EMS call, Fresenius Medical, Hayward.

1037: EMS call, Rock Creek Rd./Aspen Acres, Hayward.

1055: Gas drive-off, Holiday, Hayward.

1127: Welfare check, Hwy. 27, Bass Lake Township.

1254: EMS call, Hwy. 77/Hayward Hospital, Hayward.

1344: Drug complaint, Washburn Co., Hayward.

1521: Fire call, Davis Ave., Hayward.

1604: Suspicious person/circumstance, Fourth St., Hayward.

1607: Assist another agency, 3rd St., Hayward.

1714: Property damage accident, Hildreth Rd. & Hwy. 77, Round Lake Township.

1756: Vehicle in ditch, Peterson Rd. & Hwy. 77, Hayward.

1909: Driving complaint, Day Care Dr. & Hwy. NN, Hayward.

2038: Suspicious person/circumstance, Winter Dr., Hayward.

2102: Drug complaint, Hwy. F & Elsie Rd./Sand Lake Boat Landing, Sand Lake Township.

2130: Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 27/McDonalds, Hayward.

2305: Assist citizen, Hwy. 63/Kwik Trip, Hayward.

Wednesday, Dec. 23

0035: Car-deer accident, Hwy. B & Musky Tale Rd., Hunter.

0116: Suspicious person/circumstance, Slumberland, Hayward.

0122: EMS call, Hoffman Rd., Meadowbrook Township.

0154: Drug complaint, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.

0313: EMS call, Frogg Rd., Hayward.

0811: Disturbance, Towne View Rd., Hayward.

0855: Paper service attempt, Fifth St., Hayward.

0922: Driving complaint, Hwy. B, Hayward.

0932: Suspicious person/circumstance, Williams Rd., Bass Lake Township.

0934: EMS call, County Hill Rd., Hayward.

0945: Car-deer accident Hwy. 77, Hayward.

1018: EMS call, Fresenius Medical, Hayward.

1042: Animal, Lilly Pad Ln., Hayward.

1044: Fraud, Moreland Rd., Round Lake Township.

1124: EMS call, Elizabeth Rd., Sand Lake.

1256: EMS call, County Hill Rd., Hayward.

1331: EMS call, Hwy. 27, Bass Lake Township.

1406: Drug complaint, Hwy. K, Hayward.

1505: Vehicle in ditch, Williams Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1516: EMS call, Nyman Ave./Hayward Health Services, Hayward.

1541: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27 & Hwy. 70, Sand Lake Township.

1553: Road hazard, Chippewa Trail & Scott Rd., Hayward.

1607: Theft, Haskins Rd., Hayward.

1634: EMS call, Hwy. 77/Walmart, Hayward.

1656: EMS call, Hwy. 77/Hayward Hospital.

1749: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27/70 & Helsing Rd., Radisson Township.

1810: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 70 & 3rd St., Sand Lake Township.

1814: Driving complaint, Hwy. 63 & Phipps Rd., Lenroot Township.

2020: Disturbance, Hwy. 27/70, Sand Lake Township.

2034: Welfare check, Crane Ln., Round Lake Township.

2044: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 77 & Kreyer Rd., Hayward.

2048: EMS call, Radio Hill Rd., Hayward.

2117: EMS call, Hwy. B, Hayward.

2129: EMS call, Nyman Ave./Valley, Hayward.

2153: Alarm, Hwy. K/Dollar General, Hayward.

2211: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. 27, Bass Lake Township.

Thursday, Dec. 24

0112: Juvenile issue, Dry Town Ave., Hayward.

0314: Noise complaint, Hwy. 77, Hayward.

0419: Road hazard, Hwy. 40 & Blomberg Rd., Weirgor Township.

0434: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. B & Raven Rd., Hunter Township.

0702: Power line issue, Main St./Sand Lake Rd., Sand Lake Township.

0813: Assist citizen, Fifth St./SWSO, Hayward.

0829: EMS call, Sawyer Ave., Bass Lake.

0834: EMS call, Old 27 Rd., Bass Lake Township.

0838: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. W, Winter Township.

0909: EMS call, Hwy. 48, Weirgor Township.

0917: EMS call, Hwy. K, Bass Lake.

0926: Welfare check, Woodridge Lane, Hayward.

1000: EMS call, 2nd St., Hayward.

1010: Jail complaint, Fifth St./SWSO, Hayward.

1052: Welfare check, Company Lake Rd., Hayward.

1143: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27 & Metcalf Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1158: EMS call, Hwy. W, Winter Township.

1211: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 63 & Elza Square Rd., Hayward.

1217: Fraud, Lincoln Ave., Exeland.

1343: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27 & Metcalf Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1428: Welfare check, Hwy. 70 & Hwy. 27, Ojibwa Township.

1602: Jail complaint, Hwy. 27/Walgreens, Hayward.

1657: EMS call, Atkins Ave., Bass Lake.

1817: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 40 & Elm Creek Rd., Radisson Township.

2014: Juvenile issue, Cindy Ave., Hayward.

2016: Vehicle in ditch, Peninsula Rd. & Linden Rd., Hayward.

2116: EMS call, Main St., Winter.

2127: EMS call, South Reserve Lane.

2220: Wanted person, Hwy. 27/Northern Pine Inn, Hayward.

Friday, Dec. 25

0040: EMS call, Water Tower Ln., Hayward.

0347: Suspicious person/circumstance, AmeriVue.

0910: EMS call, County Hill Rd., Hayward.

1235: EMS call, Meadow Dam Rd., Exeland.

1312: EMS call, Sawyer Ave., Bass Lake.

1337: Assist citizen, Reinke St., Hayward.

1440: EMS call, Chippewa Ave., Bass Lake.

1629: EMS call, Pinewood Dr., Hayward.

1635: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. 77, Lenroot Township.

1709: EMS call, SWSO jail, Hayward.

1738: Property damage accident, Hwy. 27 & Metcalf Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1816: Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 27/70, Radisson.

2007: Welfare check, Veness Ln., Meteor Township.

2100: EMS call, Hwy. B, Round Lake Township.

2103: EMS call, Fifth St./SWSO jail, Hayward.

2127: EMS call, Pokegama Rd., Hunter.

2221: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27, Lenroot Township.

2257: Building/area check, Hwy. 27/77, Lenroot Township.

Saturday, Dec. 26

0204: EMS call, Signor Dr.

0319: Battery complaint, Hwy. E, Bass Lake.

0714: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. F, Sand Lake Township.

0919: EMS call, Bumblebee Rd., Winter Township.

1048: Child custody issue, Beal Ave., Hayward.

1149: Theft, Carlson St., Hayward.

1222: EMS call, Rusk Co., Ojibwa.

1247: Property damage accident, USH 63/27, Hayward.

1259: Driving complaint, Hwy. B, Hayward.

1533: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. 77, Lenroot Township.

1627: EMS call, Rock Creek Rd./Aspen Acres Assisted Living, Hayward.

1701: EMS call, Ladysmith, out of county.

1705: Accident injury, Hwy. 27/70, Radisson Township.

1724: Disturbance, Wood Lake Dr., Hayward.

1734: Disturbance, Waawiyetoo Dr., Bass Lake.

1735: EMS call, Chippewa Ave., Bass Lake.

1835: EMS call, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.

1948: EMS transfer BLS, Ladysmith Hospital, out of county.

2055: Drug complaint, Bayzhig St., Hayward.

2215: EMS call, Peninsula Rd., Hayward.

2327: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. B, Hayward.

Sunday, Dec. 27

0050: EMS call, Hwy. E, Bass Lake.

0233: Driving complaint, Hwy. 63 & Phipps Rd., Lenroot Township.

0350: EMS call, Pinewood Dr./Care Partners, Hayward.

0844: EMS call, Hwy. 77/Hayward Hospital, Hayward.

0931: Gas drive-off, DJ’s Mart, Radisson.

1352: EMS call, Moccasin Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1421: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 40, Weirgor Township.

1444: Domestic disturbance, Rollingwood Rd., Sand Lake Township.

1456: EMS call, Hwy. E, Hayward Township.

1457: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. B, Hayward.

1908: EMS call, Indian Trail Rd., Hayward.

2051: Animal, Hwy. B & Hwy. K, Hayward.

2113: Car-deer accident, Weirgor Rd. & Cemetery Rd., Radisson Township.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments