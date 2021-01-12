Monday, Jan. 4
0339: Suspicious vehicle, Hatchery Rd. & Hwy. 77, Hayward.
0545: Vehicle in ditch, Skunawong Ln., Bass Lake Township.
0746: EMS call, Peninsula Rd., Hayward.
0947: Building/area check, Duncan Point Rd., Spider Lake Township.
0954: Juvenile issue, Grove St., Village of Winter.
1114: Paper service attempt, Eagle Trace, Hayward.
1119: EMS call, Ladysmith, out of county.
1140: Gas drive-off, Hwy. K/LCO Quick Stop, Bass Lake Township.
1236: Fire call, Main St., Hayward.
1239: Fire call, Main St., Hayward.
1249: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. B & Hollow Rd., Hayward.
1256, 1301, 1303: Fire calls, Main St., Hayward.
1312: Fraud, Hwy. 77/Walmart, Hayward.
1314: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. E & Hwy. E.
1331: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Hayward.
1539: Property damage accident, Gitigaan Rd./LCO PD, Hayward.
1604: EMS call, Bay Ave., Hayward.
1639: Fire call, Hwy. 77 & Hwy. OO, Spider Lake Township.
1654: EMS call, Rock Creek Rd./Aspen Acres Assisted Living, Hayward.
1839: EMS call, Rock Creek Rd./Aspen Acres, Hayward.
1926: Property damage accident, Hwy. 77, Spider Lake Township.
2005: Child abuse neglect, Hwy. 77/Walmart, Hayward.
2056: Drug complaint, Hwy. B & Towne View Rd., Hayward.
2113: EMS call, Second St., Hayward.
2122: Property damage accident, Hwy. N.
2234, 2236: Trespass, Hwy. 77/Walmart, Hayward.
2237: Intoxicated driver, Sawyer County, Hayward.
2257: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. N & Green Lake Rd., Hayward.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
0141: Drug complaint, Trepania Rd. & Hwy. E, Bass Lake Township.
0246: Welfare check, Muriel St., Hayward.
0310: EMS transfer BLS, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.
0745: Accident deer vs. car, Hwy. 27, Lenroot Township.
0810: Property damage accident, Hwy. N, Couderay Township.
0829: Truancy, Round Lake School Rd./LCO School, Bass Lake Township.
0831: Truancy, Round Lake School Rd./LCO School, Bass Lake Township.
0833: Truancy, Round Lake School Rd./LCO School, Bass Lake Township.
0925: EMS call, Rock Creek Rd./Aspen Acres, Hayward.
0929: Paper service attempt, Par Lane, Hayward.
0939: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. 77, Spider Lake Township.
0948: Animal, Wisconsin Ave., Hayward.
1010: EMS call, Hayward Info Center, Hayward.
1015: EMS call, Fifth St./SWSO jail, Hayward.
1017: EMS call, Sweeney Lane, Ojibwa Township.
1108: Animal, Day Car Dr., Hayward.
1156: Property damage accident, USH 63, Hayward.
1205: EMS call, Hwy. 77/Hayward Hospital, Hayward.
1206: 911 hang up, Hwy. 27/77, Hayward.
1214: Building/area check, Winter Township.
1258: Jail complaint, Gitigaan Rd./LCO, Hayward.
1437: Paper service attempt, Grindstone Springs Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1520: EMS call, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.
1621: EMS call, Bluesky Ln., Hunter.
1702: Accident deer vs. car, Hwy. 77 & Round Lake School Rd., Hayward.
1734: Paper service attempt, 4th St., Hayward.
1743: Extra patrol request, Hollow Lane, Hayward Township.
1803: Fire call, Chippewa Flowage Rd., Hunter.
1814: EMS call, Ladysmith, out of county.
1820: EMS call, Second St., Hayward.
1901: Paper service attempt, Hwy. D, Meadowbrook Township.
1916: Harassment, 4th St., Hayward.
2016: Animal, Ochu Rd., Bass Lake Township.
2201: Domestic disturbance, Giiwedin Dr., Bass Lake Township.
2249: Assist citizen, S Main St., Village of Winter.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
0006: Suspicious person, Hwy. 77/Hayward Power Sports, Round Lake Township.
0220: Fight, Hwy. E/LCO Athletic Club, Bass Lake Township.
0537: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 77 & Peninsula Rd., Hayward.
0827: EMS call, Victory Heights Circle, Sand Lake Township.
0838: Keep the peace, Hwy. F, Sand Lake Township.
1053: EMS call, Cemetery Rd., Winter Township.
1135: Welfare check, Tiger Musky Rd., Hunter.
1229: Welfare check, Hwy. 70, Ojibwa Township.
1236: Truancy, Hayward Intermediate School.
1302: Disorderly conduct, Greenwood Ln.-Hayward High School.
1408: Drug complaint, Gitigaan Rd./LCO, Hayward.
1430: Fraud, Hwy. B/Sevenwinds Casino, Hayward.
1500: Drug complaint, Schoolhouse Circle, Bass Lake Township.
1520: Suspicious person/circumstance, Dollar Tree, Hayward.
1628: Drug complaint, Gitigaan Rd./LCO, Hayward.
1712: Driving complaint, Hwy. 63 & Kruger Rd., Hayward.
1958: Intoxicated driver, Hwy. K & Post Ave., Bass Lake Township.
2103: Property damage accident, Thoroughfare Rd. & Wolfe Point Ln., Bass Lake Township.
2323: Welfare check, Hwy. F & Elsie Rd., Sand Lake Township.
2338: Welfare check, Shore Acres Dr., Spider Lake Township.
Thursday, Jan. 7
0001: Welfare check, Hwy. 77, Hayward.
0029: Domestic disturbance, Highland Dr., Village of Radisson.
0558: Property damage accident, Hwy. 70, Winter Township.
0657: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 40, Weirgor Township.
0832: EMS call, Beal Ave., Hayward.
0922: Welfare check, 3rd St., Hayward.
1005: Assist another agency, Hwy. B, Hayward Township.
1030: Welfare check, Giiwedin, Hayward.
1158: Theft, Stone Rd., Lenroot Township.
1239: Drug complaint, Hwy. B, Hayward.
1315: Welfare check, Kansas Ave., Hayward.
1341: Burglary, Hwy. K, Bass Lake Township.
1407: Truancy, Greenwood Ln./Hayward High School, Hayward.
1409: EMS transfer BLS, Stone Lake, out of county.
1439: Accident injury, Hwy. 77, Hayward.
1528: Welfare check, Kansas Ave., Hayward.
1540: EMS call, Greenwood, Hayward.
1621: Assist citizen, USH 63/27, Hayward.
1641: Drug complaint, Chippewa Trail, Hayward.
1703: Disabled vehicle, Scott Rd./Chippewa Trail, Hayward.
1715: Property damage accident, Hwy. 27/70/Hwy. 40, Radisson Township.
1737: Child custody, Woodlake Rd., Hayward.
1821: Assist citizen, 2nd St., Hayward.
1852: Paper service attempt, Hwy. 27, Hayward.
1929: EMS call, Dry Town Ave., Hayward.
1937: Paper service attempt, Gary Ave., Bass Lake Township.
1951: Paper service attempt, Highland Shores Ln., Bass Lake Township.
2003: Harassment, Hwy. W, Winter Township.
2004: Civil matter, Neezh St., Hayward.
2012: EMS call, South Reserve Ln., Sand Lake.
2038: Theft retail, Dollar General, Hayward.
2101: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. B & Hwy. K, Hayward.
2220: EMS call, Empire Rd., Spider Lake Township.
2221: Gas drive-off, Hwy. 27/Holiday South, Hayward.
2248: Assist citizen, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.
2308: Suicidal person, Hwy. 63/Kwik Trip, Hayward.
2324: Fight, Agency Rd.
2354: Alarm, Hwy. 27/70, Ojibwa Township.
Friday, Jan. 8
0121: Suspicious person, Nyman Ave.-Naylor’s, Hayward.
0148: 911 hang up, S&J, Hayward.
0231: Domestic disturbance, S&J, Hayward.
0625: Animal, Hwy. M, Draper Township.
0816: EMS call, Porkys Rd., Lenroot Township.
0848: Assist another agency, Hwy. 63 & Northern Lights Rd., Lenroot Township.
0909: EMS call, Beal Ave., Hayward.
0926: Assist citizen, Lilly Pad Lane, Hayward.
0935: Domestic disturbance, Hwy. 27/70, Sand Lake Township.
0955: Fraud, Ellen St., Village of Winter.
1046: Disturbance, AmeriVue, Hayward.
1050: Unwanted subject, Signor St.
1051: Disturbance, Spring Lake, Bass Lake Township.
1103: Jail complaint, Hayward.
1103: Jail complaint, Hayward.
1104: Sexual assault, Winter.
1230: Fraud, Pokegama Rd., Hunter.
1239: EMS call, Sunrise Rd., Hayward.
1307: EMS call, Logan Lane, Hayward.
1313: Keep the peace, S & J Trailer Park, Hayward.
1331: Jail complaint, Hayward.
1338: EMS call, Hwy. B, Hayward.
1416: Threat, Hollow Lane, Hayward.
1439: Burglary, Hollow Lane, Hayward.
1532: Driving complaint, Chippewa Trail/Hwy. 77, Hayward.
1537-1538: Fire call, Hwy. B, Hayward.
1555: DNR complaint, Hwy. 27, Bass Lake Township.
1616: Disturbance, Park Rd., Hayward.
1624: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. 27/70/Radisson, Radisson.
1627: Disabled vehicle, Laura Dr., Hayward.
1712: Fraud, Majka Lane, Radisson Township.
1713: Burglary, Blueberry Lake Rd., Hunter.
1726: Assist another agency, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.
1752: Drug complaint, Hwy. 63/Kwik Trip, Hayward.
1810: Child custody issue, Pinewood Dr., Hayward.
1836: EMS call, Hwy. T, Lenroot Township.
2052: Disabled vehicle, Guard St. & Minnie Ave., Hayward.
2122: Paper service attempt, Rykman Rd., Round Lake Township.
2124: Jail complaint, Hayward.
2200: Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. E, Sand Lake Township.
2215: Car-deer accident, Hwy. 77, Lenroot Township.
2218: Domestic disturbance, Giiwedin Dr., Bass Lake Township.
Saturday, Jan. 9
0011: Suspicious person, Northern Pine Inn, Hayward.
0030: Theft, Bakemog St., Bass Lake Township.
0034: Driving complaint, Hwy. K & K-Town Rd., Bass Lake Township.
0035: Assist citizen, AmeriVue, Hayward.
0211: EMS call, Fifth St.-Sheriff’s office, Hayward.
0500: Search warrant, Wood Lake Dr., Hayward.
0809: Disturbance, Hwy. 27, Hayward.
0915: Welfare check, AmeriVue, Hayward.
0922: Vehicle in ditch, Olker Rd. & Pfister Dr., Hayward.
0943: EMS call, Woodridge Lane, Hayward.
1151: Driving complaint, Hwy. F & Hwy. DD, Edgewater Township.
1206: Jail complaint, Hayward.
1220: Vehicle in ditch, Twin Lake Rd. & Mertig Rd., Round Lake Township.
1403: EMS call, Rice Lake, out of county.
1533: EMS call, Riverside Rd., Hayward.
1555: Car-deer accident, Hwy. 70 & Olson Rd., Winter Township.
1614: DNR complaint, Hwy. OO & Janet Rd., Lenroot Township.
1629: EMS call, Pine Tree Drive, Hayward.
1702: EMS call, Reinke St., Hayward.
1733: Suspicious person, Chippewa Flowage Rd., Hunter.
1745: Domestic disturbance, Hwy. 77/Walmart, Hayward.
1756: Accident injury, County Hill Rd. & Gorud Rd., Hayward.
1802: Vehicle in ditch, County Hill Rd.
1817: EMS call, Bacon Square, Hayward.
1820: Vehicle in ditch, Trepania Rd./LCO College, Bass Lake Township.
1830: Fraud, Mosquito Brook Rd., Hayward.
1953: Burglary, Wood Lake Dr., Hayward.
2012: Assist citizen, Hwy. 77-HAMH, Hayward.
2112: Gunshot complaint, Hwy. 27/70 & Endicott Rd., Radisson Township.
2253: Assist citizen, Lilly Pad Lane, Hayward.
2324: Assist citizen, Nisway St., Hayward.
Sunday, Jan. 10
0001: Gunshot complaint, Golob Rd., Draper Township.
0117: Hit-run accident, Hwy. K, Bass Lake Township.
0455: EMS call, Namekagon Trail, Hayward.
0740: EMS call, Lesniak Rd., Hunter Township.
0851: Building/area check, Wood Lake Dr., Hayward.
1111: Building/area check, Polish Rd., Ojibwa Township.
1125: Fire call, Main St., Hayward.
1231: Keep the peace, McClaine Ave., Village of Winter.
1234: EMS call, Nyman Ave., Valley, Hayward.
1325: EMS call, Scheiss Rd., out of county.
1333: Recovered property, Hwy. B & Treeland Rd., Hunter Township.
1720: EMS call, Ladysmith, out of county.
1800: EMS call, Ellen St., Village of Winter.
1915: Drug complaint, Hwy. 27/Walgreens, Hayward.
1955: EMS call, Popple Town Lane, Bass Lake Township.
2010: Vehicle inspection, Round Lake School Rd., Hayward.
2104: Retail theft, Dollar General, Hayward.
2144: Suspicious vehicle, Ranger Station Rd.
2246: Property damage accident, Froemel Rd. & Hwy. K, Bass Lake Township.
