Monday, Jan. 4

0339: Suspicious vehicle, Hatchery Rd. & Hwy. 77, Hayward.

0545: Vehicle in ditch, Skunawong Ln., Bass Lake Township.

0746: EMS call, Peninsula Rd., Hayward.

0947: Building/area check, Duncan Point Rd., Spider Lake Township.

0954: Juvenile issue, Grove St., Village of Winter.

1114: Paper service attempt, Eagle Trace, Hayward.

1119: EMS call, Ladysmith, out of county.

1140: Gas drive-off, Hwy. K/LCO Quick Stop, Bass Lake Township.

1236: Fire call, Main St., Hayward.

1239: Fire call, Main St., Hayward.

1249: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. B & Hollow Rd., Hayward.

1256, 1301, 1303: Fire calls, Main St., Hayward.

1312: Fraud, Hwy. 77/Walmart, Hayward.

1314: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. E & Hwy. E.

1331: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Hayward.

1539: Property damage accident, Gitigaan Rd./LCO PD, Hayward.

1604: EMS call, Bay Ave., Hayward.

1639: Fire call, Hwy. 77 & Hwy. OO, Spider Lake Township.

1654: EMS call, Rock Creek Rd./Aspen Acres Assisted Living, Hayward.

1839: EMS call, Rock Creek Rd./Aspen Acres, Hayward.

1926: Property damage accident, Hwy. 77, Spider Lake Township.

2005: Child abuse neglect, Hwy. 77/Walmart, Hayward.

2056: Drug complaint, Hwy. B & Towne View Rd., Hayward.

2113: EMS call, Second St., Hayward.

2122: Property damage accident, Hwy. N.

2234, 2236: Trespass, Hwy. 77/Walmart, Hayward.

2237: Intoxicated driver, Sawyer County, Hayward.

2257: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. N & Green Lake Rd., Hayward.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

0141: Drug complaint, Trepania Rd. & Hwy. E, Bass Lake Township.

0246: Welfare check, Muriel St., Hayward.

0310: EMS transfer BLS, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.

0745: Accident deer vs. car, Hwy. 27, Lenroot Township.

0810: Property damage accident, Hwy. N, Couderay Township.

0829: Truancy, Round Lake School Rd./LCO School, Bass Lake Township.

0831: Truancy, Round Lake School Rd./LCO School, Bass Lake Township.

0833: Truancy, Round Lake School Rd./LCO School, Bass Lake Township.

0925: EMS call, Rock Creek Rd./Aspen Acres, Hayward.

0929: Paper service attempt, Par Lane, Hayward.

0939: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. 77, Spider Lake Township.

0948: Animal, Wisconsin Ave., Hayward.

1010: EMS call, Hayward Info Center, Hayward.

1015: EMS call, Fifth St./SWSO jail, Hayward.

1017: EMS call, Sweeney Lane, Ojibwa Township.

1108: Animal, Day Car Dr., Hayward.

1156: Property damage accident, USH 63, Hayward.

1205: EMS call, Hwy. 77/Hayward Hospital, Hayward.

1206: 911 hang up, Hwy. 27/77, Hayward.

1214: Building/area check, Winter Township.

1258: Jail complaint, Gitigaan Rd./LCO, Hayward.

1437: Paper service attempt, Grindstone Springs Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1520: EMS call, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.

1621: EMS call, Bluesky Ln., Hunter.

1702: Accident deer vs. car, Hwy. 77 & Round Lake School Rd., Hayward.

1734: Paper service attempt, 4th St., Hayward.

1743: Extra patrol request, Hollow Lane, Hayward Township.

1803: Fire call, Chippewa Flowage Rd., Hunter.

1814: EMS call, Ladysmith, out of county.

1820: EMS call, Second St., Hayward.

1901: Paper service attempt, Hwy. D, Meadowbrook Township.

1916: Harassment, 4th St., Hayward.

2016: Animal, Ochu Rd., Bass Lake Township.

2201: Domestic disturbance, Giiwedin Dr., Bass Lake Township.

2249: Assist citizen, S Main St., Village of Winter.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

0006: Suspicious person, Hwy. 77/Hayward Power Sports, Round Lake Township.

0220: Fight, Hwy. E/LCO Athletic Club, Bass Lake Township.

0537: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 77 & Peninsula Rd., Hayward.

0827: EMS call, Victory Heights Circle, Sand Lake Township.

0838: Keep the peace, Hwy. F, Sand Lake Township.

1053: EMS call, Cemetery Rd., Winter Township.

1135: Welfare check, Tiger Musky Rd., Hunter.

1229: Welfare check, Hwy. 70, Ojibwa Township.

1236: Truancy, Hayward Intermediate School.

1302: Disorderly conduct, Greenwood Ln.-Hayward High School.

1408: Drug complaint, Gitigaan Rd./LCO, Hayward.

1430: Fraud, Hwy. B/Sevenwinds Casino, Hayward.

1500: Drug complaint, Schoolhouse Circle, Bass Lake Township.

1520: Suspicious person/circumstance, Dollar Tree, Hayward.

1628: Drug complaint, Gitigaan Rd./LCO, Hayward.

1712: Driving complaint, Hwy. 63 & Kruger Rd., Hayward.

1958: Intoxicated driver, Hwy. K & Post Ave., Bass Lake Township.

2103: Property damage accident, Thoroughfare Rd. & Wolfe Point Ln., Bass Lake Township.

2323: Welfare check, Hwy. F & Elsie Rd., Sand Lake Township.

2338: Welfare check, Shore Acres Dr., Spider Lake Township.

Thursday, Jan. 7

0001: Welfare check, Hwy. 77, Hayward.

0029: Domestic disturbance, Highland Dr., Village of Radisson.

0558: Property damage accident, Hwy. 70, Winter Township.

0657: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 40, Weirgor Township.

0832: EMS call, Beal Ave., Hayward.

0922: Welfare check, 3rd St., Hayward.

1005: Assist another agency, Hwy. B, Hayward Township.

1030: Welfare check, Giiwedin, Hayward.

1158: Theft, Stone Rd., Lenroot Township.

1239: Drug complaint, Hwy. B, Hayward.

1315: Welfare check, Kansas Ave., Hayward.

1341: Burglary, Hwy. K, Bass Lake Township.

1407: Truancy, Greenwood Ln./Hayward High School, Hayward.

1409: EMS transfer BLS, Stone Lake, out of county.

1439: Accident injury, Hwy. 77, Hayward.

1528: Welfare check, Kansas Ave., Hayward.

1540: EMS call, Greenwood, Hayward.

1621: Assist citizen, USH 63/27, Hayward.

1641: Drug complaint, Chippewa Trail, Hayward.

1703: Disabled vehicle, Scott Rd./Chippewa Trail, Hayward.

1715: Property damage accident, Hwy. 27/70/Hwy. 40, Radisson Township.

1737: Child custody, Woodlake Rd., Hayward.

1821: Assist citizen, 2nd St., Hayward.

1852: Paper service attempt, Hwy. 27, Hayward.

1929: EMS call, Dry Town Ave., Hayward.

1937: Paper service attempt, Gary Ave., Bass Lake Township.

1951: Paper service attempt, Highland Shores Ln., Bass Lake Township.

2003: Harassment, Hwy. W, Winter Township.

2004: Civil matter, Neezh St., Hayward.

2012: EMS call, South Reserve Ln., Sand Lake.

2038: Theft retail, Dollar General, Hayward.

2101: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. B & Hwy. K, Hayward.

2220: EMS call, Empire Rd., Spider Lake Township.

2221: Gas drive-off, Hwy. 27/Holiday South, Hayward.

2248: Assist citizen, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.

2308: Suicidal person, Hwy. 63/Kwik Trip, Hayward.

2324: Fight, Agency Rd.

2354: Alarm, Hwy. 27/70, Ojibwa Township.

Friday, Jan. 8

0121: Suspicious person, Nyman Ave.-Naylor’s, Hayward.

0148: 911 hang up, S&J, Hayward.

0231: Domestic disturbance, S&J, Hayward.

0625: Animal, Hwy. M, Draper Township.

0816: EMS call, Porkys Rd., Lenroot Township.

0848: Assist another agency, Hwy. 63 & Northern Lights Rd., Lenroot Township.

0909: EMS call, Beal Ave., Hayward.

0926: Assist citizen, Lilly Pad Lane, Hayward.

0935: Domestic disturbance, Hwy. 27/70, Sand Lake Township.

0955: Fraud, Ellen St., Village of Winter.

1046: Disturbance, AmeriVue, Hayward.

1050: Unwanted subject, Signor St.

1051: Disturbance, Spring Lake, Bass Lake Township.

1103: Jail complaint, Hayward.

1103: Jail complaint, Hayward.

1104: Sexual assault, Winter.

1230: Fraud, Pokegama Rd., Hunter.

1239: EMS call, Sunrise Rd., Hayward.

1307: EMS call, Logan Lane, Hayward.

1313: Keep the peace, S & J Trailer Park, Hayward.

1331: Jail complaint, Hayward.

1338: EMS call, Hwy. B, Hayward.

1416: Threat, Hollow Lane, Hayward.

1439: Burglary, Hollow Lane, Hayward.

1532: Driving complaint, Chippewa Trail/Hwy. 77, Hayward.

1537-1538: Fire call, Hwy. B, Hayward.

1555: DNR complaint, Hwy. 27, Bass Lake Township.

1616: Disturbance, Park Rd., Hayward.

1624: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. 27/70/Radisson, Radisson.

1627: Disabled vehicle, Laura Dr., Hayward.

1712: Fraud, Majka Lane, Radisson Township.

1713: Burglary, Blueberry Lake Rd., Hunter.

1726: Assist another agency, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.

1752: Drug complaint, Hwy. 63/Kwik Trip, Hayward.

1810: Child custody issue, Pinewood Dr., Hayward.

1836: EMS call, Hwy. T, Lenroot Township.

2052: Disabled vehicle, Guard St. & Minnie Ave., Hayward.

2122: Paper service attempt, Rykman Rd., Round Lake Township.

2124: Jail complaint, Hayward.

2200: Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. E, Sand Lake Township.

2215: Car-deer accident, Hwy. 77, Lenroot Township.

2218: Domestic disturbance, Giiwedin Dr., Bass Lake Township.

Saturday, Jan. 9

0011: Suspicious person, Northern Pine Inn, Hayward.

0030: Theft, Bakemog St., Bass Lake Township.

0034: Driving complaint, Hwy. K & K-Town Rd., Bass Lake Township.

0035: Assist citizen, AmeriVue, Hayward.

0211: EMS call, Fifth St.-Sheriff’s office, Hayward.

0500: Search warrant, Wood Lake Dr., Hayward.

0809: Disturbance, Hwy. 27, Hayward.

0915: Welfare check, AmeriVue, Hayward.

0922: Vehicle in ditch, Olker Rd. & Pfister Dr., Hayward.

0943: EMS call, Woodridge Lane, Hayward.

1151: Driving complaint, Hwy. F & Hwy. DD, Edgewater Township.

1206: Jail complaint, Hayward.

1220: Vehicle in ditch, Twin Lake Rd. & Mertig Rd., Round Lake Township.

1403: EMS call, Rice Lake, out of county.

1533: EMS call, Riverside Rd., Hayward.

1555: Car-deer accident, Hwy. 70 & Olson Rd., Winter Township.

1614: DNR complaint, Hwy. OO & Janet Rd., Lenroot Township.

1629: EMS call, Pine Tree Drive, Hayward.

1702: EMS call, Reinke St., Hayward.

1733: Suspicious person, Chippewa Flowage Rd., Hunter.

1745: Domestic disturbance, Hwy. 77/Walmart, Hayward.

1756: Accident injury, County Hill Rd. & Gorud Rd., Hayward.

1802: Vehicle in ditch, County Hill Rd.

1817: EMS call, Bacon Square, Hayward.

1820: Vehicle in ditch, Trepania Rd./LCO College, Bass Lake Township.

1830: Fraud, Mosquito Brook Rd., Hayward.

1953: Burglary, Wood Lake Dr., Hayward.

2012: Assist citizen, Hwy. 77-HAMH, Hayward.

2112: Gunshot complaint, Hwy. 27/70 & Endicott Rd., Radisson Township.

2253: Assist citizen, Lilly Pad Lane, Hayward.

2324: Assist citizen, Nisway St., Hayward.

Sunday, Jan. 10

0001: Gunshot complaint, Golob Rd., Draper Township.

0117: Hit-run accident, Hwy. K, Bass Lake Township.

0455: EMS call, Namekagon Trail, Hayward.

0740: EMS call, Lesniak Rd., Hunter Township.

0851: Building/area check, Wood Lake Dr., Hayward.

1111: Building/area check, Polish Rd., Ojibwa Township.

1125: Fire call, Main St., Hayward.

1231: Keep the peace, McClaine Ave., Village of Winter.

1234: EMS call, Nyman Ave., Valley, Hayward.

1325: EMS call, Scheiss Rd., out of county.

1333: Recovered property, Hwy. B & Treeland Rd., Hunter Township.

1720: EMS call, Ladysmith, out of county.

1800: EMS call, Ellen St., Village of Winter.

1915: Drug complaint, Hwy. 27/Walgreens, Hayward.

1955: EMS call, Popple Town Lane, Bass Lake Township.

2010: Vehicle inspection, Round Lake School Rd., Hayward.

2104: Retail theft, Dollar General, Hayward.

2144: Suspicious vehicle, Ranger Station Rd.

2246: Property damage accident, Froemel Rd. & Hwy. K, Bass Lake Township.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments