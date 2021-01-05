Monday, Dec. 28

0005: Disturbance, Heinrich Ave., Bass Lake Township.

0218: EMS call, Winter Dr., Hayward.

0220: Disturbance, Amerivue, Hayward.

0306: Welfare check, Flat Creek, Hayward.

0520: Juvenile issue, Atherton Rd.

0616: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 77/Wheeler.

0746: EMS call, Elizabeth Rd., Sand Lake.

0940: EMS call, Nyman Ave./Hayward Health Services, Hayward.

0944: Fraud, Rusty Hook, Hunter Township.

0948: Drug complaint, Northwest Journey, Hayward.

1047: EMS call, Dyno Dr., Hayward.

1107: Theft, Omaha St., Village of Radisson.

1213: Welfare check, Hwy. 70, Sand Lake Township.

1453: Jail complaint, Hayward.

1506: Fire call, Blomberg Rd., Weirgor Township.

1508: Welfare check, Senesac Rd., Weirgor Township.

1546: Property damage accident, Hwy. 27, Hayward.

1631: Theft, Buckhorn Rd., Hunter.

1645: Assist another agency, Hwy. 77/Hayward Hospital.

1656: Domestic disturbance, Gurno Lake Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1724: Domestic disturbance, Gurno Lake Rd., Hayward.

1756: Drug complaint, LCO Reservation.

1930: Drug complaint, Hwy. 63, Hayward.

2216: Juvenile issue, Northwest Oasis, Hayward.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

0139: Vehicle in ditch, Water Tower Ln. & Nisway St., Hayward.

0141: EMS call, Pinewood Dr./Care Partners, Hayward.

0506: EMS call, Hwy. CC, Hunter.

0525: Mental health issue, Woodridge Lane, Hayward.

0831: Suspicious person/circumstance, Ogden Ave., Village of Radisson.

1055: Jail complaint, Hayward.

1110: EMS call, Hwy. 77/Hayward Hospital.

1242: EMS call, Hwy. G, Ojibwa Township.

1308: Child custody, Sabin Rd., Lenroot Township.

1436: Paper service attempt, Third St., Hayward.

1459: Suspicious person/circumstance, 2nd St., Hayward.

1505: Jail complaint, Hayward.

1510: Theft, Valley Rd., Lenroot Township.

1520: EMS call, Hwy. 77/Hayward Hospital.

1625: Vehicle in ditch, East Shore Dr./Hwy. 48, Edgewater Township.

1633: Intoxicated person, Seven Winds Casino, Hayward.

1718: Trespass, Allendale Dr., Sand Lake Township.

1730: Suicidal person, Grindstone Ave., Bass Lake Township.

1836: Child custody, Beal Ave., Hayward.

1956: Drug complaint, Fifth St./Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Hayward.

2020: Domestic disturbance, Riverside Rd., Hayward.

2032: EMS call, Beal Ave., Hayward.

2114: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. 27/Dollar General, Radisson.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

0321: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. B/Hidden Bay, Hayward.

0618: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 70, Winter Township.

0730: Welfare check, Winter, Village of Winter.

0742: EMS call, Hwy. 27, Hayward.

0851: Disturbance, Olker Rd., Hayward.

0933: EMS call, Lakewood Drive, Hayward.

1101: EMS call, Pinewood Dr./Care Partners, Hayward.

1106: Civil matter, LCO Tribal, Bass Lake Township.

1129: EMS call, Peninsula Rd., Hayward.

1204: Disturbance, Beagle Lane, Radisson Township.

1206: Injury accident, Thanum Fire Ln., Lenroot Township.

1215: EMS call, Akikaandag Ln., Bass Lake Township.

1225: Fraud, Twin Lake Rd., Round Lake Township.

1233: Property damage accident, Hwy. A, Spider Lake Township.

1315: Fraud, Black Dan Rd., Winter Township.

1448: Disturbance, Illinois Ave., Hayward.

1511: Threat, Lake Helane Rd., Spider Lake Township.

1629: Welfare check, Norwood Trailer Ct. Rd., Winter Township.

1729: Disorderly conduct, McClaine Ave., Winter.

2216: Building/area check, Winter School.

2241: Disorderly conduct, Pinewood Drive, Hayward.

2338: EMS call, Water Tower Ln., Hayward.

Thursday, Dec. 31

0002: EMS call, Beal Ave., Hayward.

0117: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 63 & Elza Square Rd., Hayward.

0217: Disorderly conduct, Bacon Square Ln., Hayward.

0736: EMS call, Lesniak Rd., Hunter Township.

0753: DNR complaint, Lake Couderay, Bass Lake Township.

0800: Child abuse/neglect, Grindstone Springs, Bass Lake Township.

0830: EMS call, Tripp Rd., Hayward.

0909: Paper service attempt, Illinois Ave., Hayward.

0958: Harassment, Dollar Tree, Hayward.

1124: Disturbance, Hwy. B, Hayward.

1203: DNR complaint, Couderay Lake, Bass Lake Township.

1213: Fire alarm, Hwy. E, Bass Lake Township.

1440: EMS call, Hwy. 77/Hayward Hospital.

1511: EMS call, School House Circle, Bass Lake Township.

1514: Warrant check, Hwy. E/Short Cut Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1522: EMS call, First Ave., Hayward.

1545: DNR complaint, S&J Trailer Park, Hayward.

1551: Injury accident, Hwy. CC.

1614: Disturbance, Hwy. 77/Hayward Hospital, Hayward.

1619: Disturbance, Namekagon Trail, Hayward.

1712: Driving complaint, Nelson Lake Rd. & Hwy. 63, Lenroot Township.

1803: Battery, Hayward Township.

1815: Assist another agency, Hwy. B & Lindholm Dr., Hayward.

1842: Driving complaint, Hwy. 77/FR, Spider Lake Township.

1919: Drug complaint, Hwy. W/Kinsley Rd.

1924: EMS call, Elizabeth Rd., Sand Lake.

2004: Welfare check, Bacon Strip & Water Tower Ln., Hayward.

2120: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Lenroot Township.

2204: Intoxicated person, Easy St., Bass Lake Township.

2329: Theft, Hwy. 27/AmeriVue, Hayward.

2355: Drug complaint, Hwy. B/Casino, Hayward.

Friday, Jan. 1

0056: EMS transfer BLS, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.

0128: EMS call, Hwy. KK, Bass Lake Township.

0210: EMS call, Hwy. KK, Bass Lake Township.

0220: 911 hang up, Hwy. 70, Draper Township.

0250: 911 hang up, Sawyer, Couderay.

0336: Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 77 & Hatchery Rd., Hayward.

0407: Disturbance, Lawrence Ave., Bass Lake Township.

0409: Child abuse neglect, Hwy. 27, Hayward.

0808: Unwanted subject, Metcalf Rd., Hayward.

0903: Parking complaint, Hwy. A & Twin Lake Rd., Round Lake Township.

0907: Child custody, Nisway St., Hayward.

0923: EMS call, Lesniak Rd., Hunter Township.

1016: EMS call, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.

1040: Assist citizen, Lilly Pad Lane, Hayward.

1141: Theft retail, Hwy. 77/Walmart, Hayward.

1200: Trespass, Hwy. 77/Walmart, Hayward.

1200: Parking complaint, Hwy. 77/Walmart, Hayward.

1256: Unwanted subject, Towne View Rd., Hayward.

1326: Theft, Hwy. 27/77, Hayward.

1430: EMS call, Trepania Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1506: Vehicle in ditch, Blueberry Ave. & Little Lake Rd.

1509: Battery, Moccasin Bar, Hayward.

1705: Carbon monoxide, Hwy. CC, Hunter.

1717: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. CC, Hunter.

1742: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. 27, Hayward.

1925: Harassment, Henks Rd., Bass Lake Township.

2043: Domestic disturbance, Edward St., Hayward.

2123: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. 63 & Moody’s Rd., Lenroot Township.

2151: EMS call, Towne View Rd., Hayward.

2310: Alarm, Blaisdell Lake Rd., Draper Township.

2321: Suspicious vehicle, Hatchery Park, Hayward.

Saturday, Jan. 2

0543: Intoxicated person, School House Cir., Bass Lake Township.

0651: Property damage accident, Hwy. OO & Janet Rd., Lenroot Township.

0806: Vehicle in ditch, Janet Rd. & County Hwy. OO, Lenroot Township.

0926: EMS call, Trails End Ln., Spider Lake Township.

0932: EMS call, Elm Park Dr., Village of Exeland.

1024: OWI arrest, Ochu Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1114: Suspicious person/circumstance, Towne View Rd., Hayward.

1155: EMS call, Gurno Lake Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1201: Civil matter, Stubbins Ave., Sand Lake Township.

1400: Vehicle in ditch, Swede Rd. & Birch Ln., Radisson Township.

1434: Keep the peace, Squires Rd. & Hwy. 27, Ojibwa Township.

1437: Lost item, Fish Tales, Hayward.

1451: Trespass, Kelsey Rd., Hunter Township.

1502: Jail complaint, Hwy. 27/Walgreens, Hayward.

1516: Domestic disturbance, Pinewood Dr., Hayward.

1546: Child abuse neglect, Hwy. 77/Walmart, Hayward.

1615: Paper service attempt, Christopher Ct., Bass Lake Township.

1629: Road hazard, Hwy. 77 & Olson Rd., Lenroot Township.

1648: Assist another agency, Blodgett Rd., out of county.

1731: Paper service attempt, Hwy. D, Meadowbrook Township.

1737: Assist another agency, Hwy. B & Chippewa Trail, Hayward.

1812: Fire call, Elm Creek Rd., Radisson Township.

1950: EMS call, Pinewood Dr./Care Partners Assisted Living, Hayward.

2050: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. B & Round Lake School Rd., Hayward.

2116: Fraud, Hwy. B/Casino, Hayward.

2149: Paper service attempt, Hwy. B & Round Lake School Rd., Hayward.

2201: EMS call, Hospital Rd., Hayward.

2344: Probation violation, Hwy. B/Casino, Hayward.

Sunday, Jan. 3

0001: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Lenroot Township.

0002: Alarm, Pine Crest Lane, Bass Lake Township.

0201: Intoxicated driver, Hwy. 63 & River Rd., Hayward Township.

0318: Neighbor dispute, Hwy. 77, Hayward.

0427: EMS call, Neezh St., Hayward.

0705: Assist citizen, Hwy. CC, Hunter.

1016: EMS call, Pinewood Dr./Care Partners, Hayward.

1040: Unwanted subject, Bay Ave., Hayward.

1106: Driving complaint, Hwy. NN, Hayward.

1346: Driving complaint, Fourth St. & Vermont Ave., Hayward.

1453: EMS transfer BLS, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.

1548: EMS call, Beal Ave., Hayward.

1553: Disabled vehicle, Ring Rd. & Hwy. 27, Bass Lake Township.

1559: EMS call, Lake Ave., out of county.

1812: EMS call, Hwy. KK, Bass Lake Township.

2141: Paper service attempt, Hwy. D, Meadowbrook Township.

2342: Unwanted subject, 2nd Ave., Hayward.

