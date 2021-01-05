Monday, Dec. 28
0005: Disturbance, Heinrich Ave., Bass Lake Township.
0218: EMS call, Winter Dr., Hayward.
0220: Disturbance, Amerivue, Hayward.
0306: Welfare check, Flat Creek, Hayward.
0520: Juvenile issue, Atherton Rd.
0616: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 77/Wheeler.
0746: EMS call, Elizabeth Rd., Sand Lake.
0940: EMS call, Nyman Ave./Hayward Health Services, Hayward.
0944: Fraud, Rusty Hook, Hunter Township.
0948: Drug complaint, Northwest Journey, Hayward.
1047: EMS call, Dyno Dr., Hayward.
1107: Theft, Omaha St., Village of Radisson.
1213: Welfare check, Hwy. 70, Sand Lake Township.
1453: Jail complaint, Hayward.
1506: Fire call, Blomberg Rd., Weirgor Township.
1508: Welfare check, Senesac Rd., Weirgor Township.
1546: Property damage accident, Hwy. 27, Hayward.
1631: Theft, Buckhorn Rd., Hunter.
1645: Assist another agency, Hwy. 77/Hayward Hospital.
1656: Domestic disturbance, Gurno Lake Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1724: Domestic disturbance, Gurno Lake Rd., Hayward.
1756: Drug complaint, LCO Reservation.
1930: Drug complaint, Hwy. 63, Hayward.
2216: Juvenile issue, Northwest Oasis, Hayward.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
0139: Vehicle in ditch, Water Tower Ln. & Nisway St., Hayward.
0141: EMS call, Pinewood Dr./Care Partners, Hayward.
0506: EMS call, Hwy. CC, Hunter.
0525: Mental health issue, Woodridge Lane, Hayward.
0831: Suspicious person/circumstance, Ogden Ave., Village of Radisson.
1055: Jail complaint, Hayward.
1110: EMS call, Hwy. 77/Hayward Hospital.
1242: EMS call, Hwy. G, Ojibwa Township.
1308: Child custody, Sabin Rd., Lenroot Township.
1436: Paper service attempt, Third St., Hayward.
1459: Suspicious person/circumstance, 2nd St., Hayward.
1505: Jail complaint, Hayward.
1510: Theft, Valley Rd., Lenroot Township.
1520: EMS call, Hwy. 77/Hayward Hospital.
1625: Vehicle in ditch, East Shore Dr./Hwy. 48, Edgewater Township.
1633: Intoxicated person, Seven Winds Casino, Hayward.
1718: Trespass, Allendale Dr., Sand Lake Township.
1730: Suicidal person, Grindstone Ave., Bass Lake Township.
1836: Child custody, Beal Ave., Hayward.
1956: Drug complaint, Fifth St./Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Hayward.
2020: Domestic disturbance, Riverside Rd., Hayward.
2032: EMS call, Beal Ave., Hayward.
2114: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. 27/Dollar General, Radisson.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
0321: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. B/Hidden Bay, Hayward.
0618: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 70, Winter Township.
0730: Welfare check, Winter, Village of Winter.
0742: EMS call, Hwy. 27, Hayward.
0851: Disturbance, Olker Rd., Hayward.
0933: EMS call, Lakewood Drive, Hayward.
1101: EMS call, Pinewood Dr./Care Partners, Hayward.
1106: Civil matter, LCO Tribal, Bass Lake Township.
1129: EMS call, Peninsula Rd., Hayward.
1204: Disturbance, Beagle Lane, Radisson Township.
1206: Injury accident, Thanum Fire Ln., Lenroot Township.
1215: EMS call, Akikaandag Ln., Bass Lake Township.
1225: Fraud, Twin Lake Rd., Round Lake Township.
1233: Property damage accident, Hwy. A, Spider Lake Township.
1315: Fraud, Black Dan Rd., Winter Township.
1448: Disturbance, Illinois Ave., Hayward.
1511: Threat, Lake Helane Rd., Spider Lake Township.
1629: Welfare check, Norwood Trailer Ct. Rd., Winter Township.
1729: Disorderly conduct, McClaine Ave., Winter.
2216: Building/area check, Winter School.
2241: Disorderly conduct, Pinewood Drive, Hayward.
2338: EMS call, Water Tower Ln., Hayward.
Thursday, Dec. 31
0002: EMS call, Beal Ave., Hayward.
0117: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 63 & Elza Square Rd., Hayward.
0217: Disorderly conduct, Bacon Square Ln., Hayward.
0736: EMS call, Lesniak Rd., Hunter Township.
0753: DNR complaint, Lake Couderay, Bass Lake Township.
0800: Child abuse/neglect, Grindstone Springs, Bass Lake Township.
0830: EMS call, Tripp Rd., Hayward.
0909: Paper service attempt, Illinois Ave., Hayward.
0958: Harassment, Dollar Tree, Hayward.
1124: Disturbance, Hwy. B, Hayward.
1203: DNR complaint, Couderay Lake, Bass Lake Township.
1213: Fire alarm, Hwy. E, Bass Lake Township.
1440: EMS call, Hwy. 77/Hayward Hospital.
1511: EMS call, School House Circle, Bass Lake Township.
1514: Warrant check, Hwy. E/Short Cut Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1522: EMS call, First Ave., Hayward.
1545: DNR complaint, S&J Trailer Park, Hayward.
1551: Injury accident, Hwy. CC.
1614: Disturbance, Hwy. 77/Hayward Hospital, Hayward.
1619: Disturbance, Namekagon Trail, Hayward.
1712: Driving complaint, Nelson Lake Rd. & Hwy. 63, Lenroot Township.
1803: Battery, Hayward Township.
1815: Assist another agency, Hwy. B & Lindholm Dr., Hayward.
1842: Driving complaint, Hwy. 77/FR, Spider Lake Township.
1919: Drug complaint, Hwy. W/Kinsley Rd.
1924: EMS call, Elizabeth Rd., Sand Lake.
2004: Welfare check, Bacon Strip & Water Tower Ln., Hayward.
2120: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Lenroot Township.
2204: Intoxicated person, Easy St., Bass Lake Township.
2329: Theft, Hwy. 27/AmeriVue, Hayward.
2355: Drug complaint, Hwy. B/Casino, Hayward.
Friday, Jan. 1
0056: EMS transfer BLS, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.
0128: EMS call, Hwy. KK, Bass Lake Township.
0210: EMS call, Hwy. KK, Bass Lake Township.
0220: 911 hang up, Hwy. 70, Draper Township.
0250: 911 hang up, Sawyer, Couderay.
0336: Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 77 & Hatchery Rd., Hayward.
0407: Disturbance, Lawrence Ave., Bass Lake Township.
0409: Child abuse neglect, Hwy. 27, Hayward.
0808: Unwanted subject, Metcalf Rd., Hayward.
0903: Parking complaint, Hwy. A & Twin Lake Rd., Round Lake Township.
0907: Child custody, Nisway St., Hayward.
0923: EMS call, Lesniak Rd., Hunter Township.
1016: EMS call, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.
1040: Assist citizen, Lilly Pad Lane, Hayward.
1141: Theft retail, Hwy. 77/Walmart, Hayward.
1200: Trespass, Hwy. 77/Walmart, Hayward.
1200: Parking complaint, Hwy. 77/Walmart, Hayward.
1256: Unwanted subject, Towne View Rd., Hayward.
1326: Theft, Hwy. 27/77, Hayward.
1430: EMS call, Trepania Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1506: Vehicle in ditch, Blueberry Ave. & Little Lake Rd.
1509: Battery, Moccasin Bar, Hayward.
1705: Carbon monoxide, Hwy. CC, Hunter.
1717: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. CC, Hunter.
1742: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. 27, Hayward.
1925: Harassment, Henks Rd., Bass Lake Township.
2043: Domestic disturbance, Edward St., Hayward.
2123: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. 63 & Moody’s Rd., Lenroot Township.
2151: EMS call, Towne View Rd., Hayward.
2310: Alarm, Blaisdell Lake Rd., Draper Township.
2321: Suspicious vehicle, Hatchery Park, Hayward.
Saturday, Jan. 2
0543: Intoxicated person, School House Cir., Bass Lake Township.
0651: Property damage accident, Hwy. OO & Janet Rd., Lenroot Township.
0806: Vehicle in ditch, Janet Rd. & County Hwy. OO, Lenroot Township.
0926: EMS call, Trails End Ln., Spider Lake Township.
0932: EMS call, Elm Park Dr., Village of Exeland.
1024: OWI arrest, Ochu Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1114: Suspicious person/circumstance, Towne View Rd., Hayward.
1155: EMS call, Gurno Lake Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1201: Civil matter, Stubbins Ave., Sand Lake Township.
1400: Vehicle in ditch, Swede Rd. & Birch Ln., Radisson Township.
1434: Keep the peace, Squires Rd. & Hwy. 27, Ojibwa Township.
1437: Lost item, Fish Tales, Hayward.
1451: Trespass, Kelsey Rd., Hunter Township.
1502: Jail complaint, Hwy. 27/Walgreens, Hayward.
1516: Domestic disturbance, Pinewood Dr., Hayward.
1546: Child abuse neglect, Hwy. 77/Walmart, Hayward.
1615: Paper service attempt, Christopher Ct., Bass Lake Township.
1629: Road hazard, Hwy. 77 & Olson Rd., Lenroot Township.
1648: Assist another agency, Blodgett Rd., out of county.
1731: Paper service attempt, Hwy. D, Meadowbrook Township.
1737: Assist another agency, Hwy. B & Chippewa Trail, Hayward.
1812: Fire call, Elm Creek Rd., Radisson Township.
1950: EMS call, Pinewood Dr./Care Partners Assisted Living, Hayward.
2050: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. B & Round Lake School Rd., Hayward.
2116: Fraud, Hwy. B/Casino, Hayward.
2149: Paper service attempt, Hwy. B & Round Lake School Rd., Hayward.
2201: EMS call, Hospital Rd., Hayward.
2344: Probation violation, Hwy. B/Casino, Hayward.
Sunday, Jan. 3
0001: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Lenroot Township.
0002: Alarm, Pine Crest Lane, Bass Lake Township.
0201: Intoxicated driver, Hwy. 63 & River Rd., Hayward Township.
0318: Neighbor dispute, Hwy. 77, Hayward.
0427: EMS call, Neezh St., Hayward.
0705: Assist citizen, Hwy. CC, Hunter.
1016: EMS call, Pinewood Dr./Care Partners, Hayward.
1040: Unwanted subject, Bay Ave., Hayward.
1106: Driving complaint, Hwy. NN, Hayward.
1346: Driving complaint, Fourth St. & Vermont Ave., Hayward.
1453: EMS transfer BLS, Hwy. 77/HAMH, Hayward.
1548: EMS call, Beal Ave., Hayward.
1553: Disabled vehicle, Ring Rd. & Hwy. 27, Bass Lake Township.
1559: EMS call, Lake Ave., out of county.
1812: EMS call, Hwy. KK, Bass Lake Township.
2141: Paper service attempt, Hwy. D, Meadowbrook Township.
2342: Unwanted subject, 2nd Ave., Hayward.
