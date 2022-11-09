Craig Faulstich, a 36-year law enforcement officer in the Hayward area and former Sawyer County chief deputy sheriff, was remembered as a mentor and friend by his fellow officers and family in a memorial gathering at Pine View Funeral Service Friday, Nov. 4.

Faulstich, 66, passed away of pancreatic cancer on Oct. 26.

