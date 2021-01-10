Walter J. Chodak
January 2, 2021
Walter J. Chodak, 93, of Hayward passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Hayward Health Services, surrounded by loving caregivers.
Walter is survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda; one brother, Michael; and five sisters, Alice, Ann, Christina, Betty and Marie.
No services are planned for Walter at this time.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
