Obit: Walter Chodak

Obit: Walter Chodak

 Hayward

Walter J. Chodak

January 2, 2021

Walter J. Chodak, 93, of Hayward passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Hayward Health Services, surrounded by loving caregivers.

Walter is survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda; one brother, Michael; and five sisters, Alice, Ann, Christina, Betty and Marie.

No services are planned for Walter at this time.

Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Walter Chodak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments