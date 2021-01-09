June 9, 1936 — January 2, 2021
Lyle B. Gougé, 84, of Hayward died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Essential Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Lyle Gougé was born June 9, 1936, in Hayward, the son of Robert and Hazel (Battees) Gougé. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Lyle was united in marriage to Jean Gougé on June 28, 1958, and they were married for 62 years.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; daughters, Annette Wiggins, Arlene Zachman, Alice Lamphear, Alberta Stone and Amanda Ziebarth; 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hazel.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
