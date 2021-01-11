January 8, 2021
Cornelius Peter Klaver, 83, of Hayward and formerly of Fall Creek, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, peacefully at home.
Peter loved the Lord, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in Hayward. He was born in Marinette, Wisconsin, and began his work career in the Milwaukee area with AMC Motors. He then went to work for Wisconsin Bell, now AT&T, where he spent 37 years as a repair technician covering most of northern Wisconsin. He was a dedicated, hardworking employee who never said no when a customer was in need of help. He spent many long hours in the field, climbing poles and in customers’ homes.
Peter met the love of his life of 57 years, Margaret Verdegan of Ladysmith, in the Milwaukee area. They were married on May 11, 1963, in Ladysmith at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Peter and Marge began raising their family in Milwaukee and moved to Port Washington, finally settling in Fall Creek. They took their grandson, Chris Leverton, under their wings and raised him with much love.
During his life, Peter loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed berry picking, going to the cottage in Hayward, and just being outdoors. He would spend quiet time reading his beloved western books, watching western movies and telling stories to his grandchildren, his favorite star being John Wayne.
Peter is survived by his wife, Margaret; son, Jeff (Cathy) Klaver of Phillips, and son at heart, Chris (Amber) Leverton of Hayward; daughters, Jacquelyn (Lawrence) Depa of Hayward and Laurie (Alvin) Klaver of Altoona; grandchildren, Stefany (Brian) Deering, Allyson Deering, Megan Klaver, Mathias (Emily) Depa, Eric (Brooke) Depa, Josh Linnell, Alex Coffee and Ashley Klaver; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Freyja and Elowyn Deering, and Colt Leverton; brother, Carl (MaryLou) Albrecht of Bradenton, Florida; sisters, Joyce Langer, Carol (Clayton) Clark and Pat (Roger) Beyer, all of Menominee, Michigan; sisters-in-law, Carol Klaver of Menominee, Michigan, Pat (Tom) Janowicz and Betty Verdegan, both of Eau Claire, and Kathy Verdegan of Cadott; brother-in-law, Mike (Carma) Verdegan of Tony, Wisconsin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents, foster parents, a brother, Kenny, and sister, Donna.
Private funeral services will be held at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, St. Anthony De Padua Catholic Church in Tony, with a Catholic burial at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
A celebration of Peter’s life will be held at a later date.
