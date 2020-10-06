William R. Campbell, 50, of LCO died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Milwaukee.
William Raymond Campbell was born Sept. 12, 1969, in Quantico, Virginia, the son of Billy and Norma Kathleen (Corbine) Campbell. He graduated from Hayward High School in 1986. After school Bill attended LCO College to become an electrician. He was very ambitious, caring and a big-hearted brother, father, uncle and son. Bill enjoyed the outdoors, camping and taking things apart and putting them back together. He spoke very highly of his parents, Billy Ray and Kathy, and missed them very much, but he can now be at peace and happiness with them. Bill will be deeply missed by many.
He is survived by his children, Holden, Dustin and Madison; sister, Suzanne and Deanna; brother, Paul; extended children, Amy Noe, Christine Rose, Samantha Rose and their children; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Kathy; grandparents, Elmer and Norma Corbine, and grandmother, Virginia Wilson; and uncles and aunts.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at St. Francis Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.