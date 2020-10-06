William R. Campbell

William R. Campbell, 50, of LCO died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Milwaukee.

William Raymond Campbell was born Sept. 12, 1969, in Quantico, Virginia, the son of Billy and Norma Kathleen (Corbine) Campbell. He graduated from Hayward High School in 1986. After school Bill attended LCO College to become an electrician. He was very ambitious, caring and a big-hearted brother, father, uncle and son. Bill enjoyed the outdoors, camping and taking things apart and putting them back together. He spoke very highly of his parents, Billy Ray and Kathy, and missed them very much, but he can now be at peace and happiness with them. Bill will be deeply missed by many.

He is survived by his children, Holden, Dustin and Madison; sister, Suzanne and Deanna; brother, Paul; extended children, Amy Noe, Christine Rose, Samantha Rose and their children; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Kathy; grandparents, Elmer and Norma Corbine, and grandmother, Virginia Wilson; and uncles and aunts.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at St. Francis Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.

