William H. Doering, 87, of Hayward died in comfort and peace at Kathy's House Hospice in West Bend, Wisconsin. He was able to enjoy the presence of his family’s touch right to the last moment.
He was born Dec. 8, 1933, to William C. and Hilda Doering of Whitefish Bay, where he grew up with his two brothers, Robert and John, and many lifetime friends. Bill married Noreen Rubner on Jan. 29, 1956, and they made their home on Pretty Lake located south of Dousman, Wisconsin, until their retirement to the beautiful Wisconsin Northwoods. During his long professional career, Bill's reputation as a master stonemason expanded the reach of his business to projects from Wisconsin to the Virgin Islands. His customers often marveled at his expertise, and contractors relied on his ability to work efficiently and solve complicated construction problems, which resulted in aesthetic perfection and structurally solid work that will endure for centuries to come. Bill made everything he did look easy and in doing so he encouraged the best from his apprentices and always inspired others to develop their own unique skills. His lifetime pursuit of fish and game throughout Wisconsin, the western U.S. and Florida continued through retirement. Suitable weather always lured him from his home on the Tiger Cat Flowage in Sawyer County for twice-daily fishing excursions.
Bill was an original lifetime member of Whiskey Jack Camp and was involved in building the club's hunting lodge on the Moose River in Sawyer County. He was also a longtime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the organization responsible for re-introducing the elk species in northern Wisconsin. As a father, Bill ignited his children's curiosity in outdoor activities that included camping, sailing, trap shooting, travel, swimming and raising pets of all kinds. His ability to confidently pursue new interests and activities was contagious, and he will be remembered for saying, "You never know what you're capable of until you try something new." Living up to this ideal, Bill studied and successfully earned his private pilot solo certificate at the age of 73.
Bill pursued his many different interests and in doing so, he carefully planned, prepared and executed his projects with the right materials, attention to detail and masterly expertise, resulting in remarkable achievements in custom woodwork, cabinetry, lathe turnings and wooden canoe restoration, to name a few. As a staunch environmentalist, he lived by the rule of leaving the environment better for the next person. Through collaboration with two friends, Bill helped establish one of Wisconsin's first volunteer lead community recycling programs, which served as the model for many other communities. Whether you knew Bill socially or professionally, one always knew they were in the presence of a fine man and a model citizen who compelled co-workers, family and friends to live up to his example. He was quietly diplomatic, tolerant and always led by example through his generous contribution of time and expertise in helping others. His integrity was absolute. After retirement, Bill and Noreen joined the Spider Lake Church east of Hayward. He undertook many church projects, including restoring the altar, a new building addition, fabricating a larger lectern for the podium and crafting 11 new pews for the building addition.
Bill is survived by his three daughters, Cindy (Jim) Lotzer of Waterford, Wisconsin, Margaret Fisher (Paul Egner) of West Bend and Amy (Tom) Christian of Naples, Florida; six grandchildren, Peter Erdmann, Gretchen Erdmann-Hermans, Holly Lotzer, Patty Patterson, PJ Lotzer and Alex Bayer; and three great-grandchildren.
A service will be held for family and friends at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Spider Lake Church.
Contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to: Spider Lake Church, 12104 Lower Twin Lake Rd., Hayward, Wl 54843; Friends of Wisconsin State Parks, www.fws donations; or Spider Lake Cemetery (designate Spider Lake Cemetery in memo and make checks payable to Cindy Lotzer) 702 Aber Dr., Waterford, Wl 53185.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
