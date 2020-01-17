William “Bill” Thake
William “Bill” Thake, age 75, of Hayward, WI passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Hayward Health Services.
William John Thake was born April 1, 1944 in Green Bay, WI the son of Clifford and Grace (Duffy) Thake. He was raised in Hayward, WI where he graduated from high school in 1962. Bill joined the U.S. Army on February 3, 1965 and was assigned to the Signal Corp and served during the Vietnam War. While in service he received the designation as Marksman with the rifle and the National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharge on January 16, 1967. Upon his return to Hayward, Bill went to work for GTE North as a telephone installer and cable splicer. On March 20, 1982, Bill was joined in marriage to Robyn Kephart in Hayward. He assisted John Boyle and others with the masonry work at the current Hayward Police Station and Fire Department. Bill was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and guiding fishermen on Nelson Lake. He also enjoyed gardening, cooking, harvesting wild rice and playing cribbage with his friends. Bill was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hayward and served as Sunday School Superintendent and as a member of the Board of Trustees.
Bill is survived by his wife, Robyn; son, Tye J. (Chelsea) Thake of Forest Junction, WI; granddaughter, Maisie Thake; brother, Robert Thake of Glenview, IL; sisters-in-law, Betty Thake of Hayward and Barbara Thake of Seattle, WA; brother-in-law, Ronald (Denise) Kephart of Stone Lake, WI; honorary daughters, Samantha Mittlesdorf, Tysa Froemel and Becky Lein; nieces, nephews, cousins; and lifelong friends, Fred Greve, Gary Inhoff, Bill Groat, Richard Bergum, Joe Loch, Glenn Raiman and countless others.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Alanna L. Thake; brothers, Gerald and Melvin Thake; sister, Sandra Danielson; brother-in-law, Perley Danielson; sister-in-law, Jeannette Thake; niece, Marjorie Thake; nephews, Donn Harper and Jerry Thake.
A memorial service celebrating Bill’s life will be held at noon on Saturday, January 18th, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hayward, WI with Pastor Roy Berquist officiating. A visitation will be held for Bill from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday evening and from 11:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward. Military honors will be accorded by the State of Wisconsin Military Funeral Honors Program.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Fishing Has No Boundaries, PO Box 375 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 10576 Gresylon Drive, both of Hayward, WI 54843.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
