SPARTA - William “Bill” James Bohn, 80, of Sparta, WI, passed away on January 28, 2022, in his home surrounded by family. Bill was born on March 3, 1941, in Superior, WI, to Alice (Smith) and Edward Bohn. At the age of 2, his family moved to Shell Lake. Throughout school he loved participating in many athletics, lettering in football, basketball and baseball. After graduating from Shell Lake High School in 1959, he spent a few semesters at UW-Eau Claire, majoring in partying.
Bill then decided he needed a little bit of discipline, so he joined the Navy. He served as a hospital corpsman and a psychiatric tech. After leaving the Navy, he continued to serve his country as a member of the National Guard, until 1979. He moved to Sparta and began working at the State School for Dependent and Neglected Children/Child Center. He stated many times that working with these children was his most fulfilling job, and was sad the facility closed in 1976. Bill then began his 34-year-long insurance career, before retiring in 2010.
Bill served his community from 1996-2002, as Alderman of District 7, Council President, Finance Committee Chairman, ED and BG Commission and Insurance Commission Advisor. He also served on the Sparta Police Commission for many years. Bill was an active member of the Sparta American Legion Post 100. His passion was the Freedom Honor Flight, of which he was Co-Chair for 13 years. In 2015, he had the honor of being the Butterfest Parade Marshall. Throughout his life, he enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting with family and friends. For many years he loved playing league softball.
He was united in marriage to Judy Carlone, on November 18, 1961, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Sparta. They had two children, Kim (Bohn) Mulvaney and Raymond “Chub” Bohn. After the passing of his wife, he was lucky enough to be reunited with his high school sweetheart, Janet Livingston. Janet and Bill were united in marriage on May 17, 2014, in Estates Park, Colorado.
Bill is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Kim Mulvaney, Raymond (Letty) Bohn, Marty (Renae) Hoar and Nancy (Jon) James; grandchildren, Amanda (Brad) Shea, Melissa (John) Mulvaney, Matt (Megan) Mulvaney, Summer Bohn, Jimmy Bohn, Brianna (Keenan) Morris, Zachary (Mallory) Hoar, Becca Hoar, Shay (Becky) Nelson, Cody James, Colton James; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Jim Bohn, Ed Bohn and Bob Bohn.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Edward Bohn and his first wife, Judy (Carlone) Bohn.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at 12:30 P.M., Monday, February 7, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Burial, with full military honors provided by VFW Post 2112 and American Legion Post 100 of Sparta, will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. Monday, February 7, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Freedom Honor Flight. Bill will be remembered as a devoted family man, tremendous storyteller, a proud patriot and US Navy veteran. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com
The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
