Wilbur ‘Teed’ Miller

Wilbur A. Miller, 80, of New Post died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth.
Wilbur Anthony Miller was born Feb. 20, 1940, in Hayward, the son of Clyde and Violet (Nickence) Miller. He lived in Hayward and New Post most of his life. Teed had a strong relationship with children and helped operate a youth center in New Post for several years. He later worked for LCO Casino for many years as a security guard.
He is survived by his brothers, Richard (Mary) Miller and Phillip (Maria) Miller; sister, Bernadette Miller; and many nephews and nieces.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Violet; brother, Burleigh Miller; and sister, Malita Lewis.
A memorial gathering will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Oct. 8, at New Post Community Center. Burial will be in New Post Cemetery.
Honorary bearers will be Tim DeBrot, Ashleigh Miller and Leroy Miller.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
