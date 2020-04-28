Walter Eytcheson

Walter Gerald “Walt” Eytcheson, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, at his home in Hayward. He was born on January 7, 1942, in Hayward, the son of Fred and Sadie (Emery) Eytcheson. He was united in marriage to Mary Amy Metcalf on August 3, 1963, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward.
Walt owned and operated Eytcheson Roofing, Eytcheson Logging and Eytcheson Trucking, and retired in 2006. He enjoyed deer hunting with his family, bird hunting with his dog, Gracie, and taking her for a daily ride. He also enjoyed fishing, growing a beautiful garden, watching western re-runs, and was an avid Green Bay Packer and Nascar fan. Walt loved country music, dancing with his wife, and having a good time. He was very fun loving and always had a joke to tell. His smile and laugh were contagious. There were no strangers in his life, just friends he hadn’t met yet. Walt was always ready to lend a helping hand and was always tinkering with something. One of his many quotes was “I am a jack of all trades and master of none.”
Walt was very proud of their log home. He cut and set the logs and did all the interior carpentry work himself. It is the gathering place for the family.
He is survived by his soul mate of 56 years, Mary Eytcheson; his children, Terrie Eytcheson, Randy (Susan) Eytcheson and Darla Eytcheson, all of Hayward; his grandchildren, Ashley, Nate, Pat, Nick, Taylor, Lily, CJ, Jake, Cassie and Seth; his great-grandchildren, Jersey, Ryder, Rylan, Irelyn and Matthew; his siblings, Winni Neville of Morris, Illinois, Ramona (Chuck) Weidner of Hayward, Gloria Cochran of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Mark (Cindy) Eytcheson of Hayward; brother-in-law Ralph (Marge) Metcalf of Riverton, Wyoming; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Walt is preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Eytcheson; his brothers, Fred, Ernest, Jasper, Alfred and George; and his sisters, Delores Shilts, Marie Ogren and Marcia Eytcheson; his father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Gertrude (Losey) Metcalf; and brother-in-law, Dave Metcalf.
Walt’s family adored him and they will cherish all the wonderful memories. He will be missed immensely. A family graveside service will be held at a later date.
For additional information, please call the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
