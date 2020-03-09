Vernon Stevens Inhoff, 94, of Hayward passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Hayward Health Service.
He was born Sept. 1, 1925, in Pecatonica, Illinois, the son of Elbert and Nellie (Stevens) Inhoff. He was united in marriage to Joyce (Brunberg) Duffy on March 10, 1979 in Hayward. Vern was born and raised in Rockford, Illinois, where he graduated high school in 1944. He was captain of ROTC Company F during his high school years. Vern proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps before moving with his family to Hayward in 1946. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy and spent the early part of his career as a pharmacist working in Ashland and Tomahawk.
Vern opened his first drug store in Hayward in 1954 and would remain in business for 40 years. He took great pride in his role of caring for the community and his store became a gathering spot for locals, especially at the soda fountain with seven stools. He retired in 1994 but stayed active by working at the LCO Pharmacy for three years. Vern and Joyce spent 14 years of their retirement enjoying their home on the shores of Hinton Bay on Round Lake. He was passionate about flying and had owned three different planes. He also enjoyed golf, the comradery of golf leagues and deer hunting.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce of Hayward; his children, Gary (Lynn) Inhoff of Hayward, JoEllyn (Bruce) Ackley of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Doug (Lisa) Duffy of Eufaula, Oklahoma, Cheri (Joe Sharpe) Davis of Lakewood, Colorado, and Dale (Ellyn) Duffy of Hudson; and his nephews, Kim and Rick Inhoff. He was affectionately referred to as “Bumpa” by his 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and is also survived by many dear friends.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jack Inhoff; his stepfather, Phil Barnes; his sister-in-law, Eileen Inhoff; and his son-in-law, Ed Davis.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Hayward Funeral Home. Interment will be held privately in Greenwood Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Regional Hospice, 15910 W Company Lake Rd., Hayward, WI 54843 or Fishing Has No Boundaries, P.O. Box 175, Hayward, WI.
Online condolences may be shared with the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
