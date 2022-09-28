Rasmussen

Troy Allen Rasmussen, age 55, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on February 24, 1967, in Stevens Point, WI, the son of Dennis Andry and Sandra Lou (Kramer) Rasmussen. He was united in marriage to Debra Joanne Edwards on July 18, 1992, in Cable, WI.

Troy’s first love was playing and working in the woods. He also loved his over the road, long haul coast to coast career with Kivi Bros. Trucking Inc. Troy was an avid hunter, favoring both deer and grouse hunting.

To plant a tree in memory of Troy Rasmussen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments