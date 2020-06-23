Tracy Gene Dickson, loving father, 81, of Cumberland and formerly of Hayward and St. Paul, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13. He was born January 24, 1939, in Madison, the son of John Luther and Emma Etta (Snow) Dickson.
Tracy, the youngest of 12 children, grew up on a farm east of Hayward and attended school at Twin Lakes School, Spider Lake School, and graduated from Hayward High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.
Tracy always said, “There’s nothing I like better than to help someone.” He was always helping his family, neighbors or even strangers met along a trip. He always enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening and later in life enjoyed building beautiful bluebird houses that he frequently gave away.
Dad enjoyed visiting his children and grandchildren. Upon visits he always had a sparkle in his eye, an infectious smile on his face and plenty of endless bear hugs! There was always a genuine love from dad and a sense of pride and concern for his family even though he was miles away.
He is survived by his first wife, Jenalee Radloff, Cable; their daughters, Karen (DeForest) Frisbie of Hayward, and Diane (Charles) Jerome of Drummond; his grandchildren of Diane and Charles, Christine (Nicholas) Knabe, Danielle (Brandon) Boswell, Rachelle, Rebecca, Allissah, and Alexandrea; and three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Cameron and Claire.
In addition to his parents, Tracy is preceded in death by his second wife, Dorothy Dickson; and survived by her daughter, Jane (Bill) Skar and their children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Milo, Dick, Loyal, Lawrence and Jack; sisters, Nona, Edna and Florence; and is survived by one sister, Ruth (Gilbert) Hobscheid of Roseville, Minnesota. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
A service of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at the Spider Lake Cemetery whereupon Tracy will be laid to rest alongside his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be mailed to: The Family of Tracy Dickson, P.O. Box 593, Cable, WI 54821.
Hayward Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit their website at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com
