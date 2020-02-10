Todd Leighton, 56, of Waukesha died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital in Waukesha.
Todd David Leighton was born June 3, 1963, in Waukesha, the son of Jack and Carol (Larock) Leighton. He graduated from Waterford High School. Todd later moved to the Loretta-Draper area.
He is survived by his brother, Mike; sister, Dori (Keith); nephews, Dylan, Mark (Shara) and Garett; nieces, Toni (Nick) and Leigha (Dalton); and great-nieces, Autumn, Sora, Lily and Ava.
Todd was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Carol; brother, Charles; sister-in-law, Jackie; and his dog, Buddy.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward with Rev. Gary Hilgendorf officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
