Tim Czarnecki, Hayward, passed away suddenly on June 23.
He was born on September 9, 1962, in Elk Grove Village Illinois, the son of Raymond and Pauline Czarnecki.
While in the Chicago area he spent 10 years at Drummond American in shipping and receiving and then spent another 10 years there as a catalog photographer.
When he moved to Hayward, he acquired numerous skills working for multiple family businesses. His jobs ranged from construction to bartending, used car sales to retail store sales. And he drove a school bus in his “spare time.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Susan Asher (Virgil) of Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by two sisters and two brothers: Amy Czarnecki of Elk Grove Village; Mary Ornberg (Joann Bostwick) of Denton, Texas; Peter (Barbara) Czarnecki of Hayward; and Bernard (Kathy) Czarnecki of Highland, Indiana.
He will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews and friends everywhere.
A memorial service for Tim will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 29, at the Hayward Funeral Home. A time of gathering will be held from noon until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
