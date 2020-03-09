Thomas Carl Peterson

Thomas “Buddy/Bud” Carl Peterson, 60, of Hayward, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minnesota. He was born May 5, 1959 in Hayward, the son of Charles and Marlys (McFarland) Peterson.
Buddy was born and raised in Hayward and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He enjoyed all kinds of sports and played softball and golf. Bud loved Hayward and the Northwoods and enjoyed many outdoor activities, especially fishing. He loved his children and was always there to share in all of their interests.
He is survived by his children, Jake Peterson (Tina Froemel) of Hayward, Cassie (Shawn) Nyhus of Bloomer and maintained a good friendship with the mother of his children, Darla Eytcheson and brother of Jake and Cassie, Seth; his siblings, Charlie (Patti) Peterson, Brenda (John) Blank, Jacky Peterson and Michael Peterson; and his nieces and nephews, Kerry, Laura, John Boy, Jason, Bobby Jo, Kelly Jo, Shaun, Haylee and Janna.
In addition to his parents, Buddy is preceded in death by his sister, Penny Jo Peterson.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Vet’s Center in Hayward, Wisconsin from 1 to 5 p.m. The family is requesting you wear your Wisconsin sports apparel.
For information, please contact the Hayward Funeral Home at (715) 634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
