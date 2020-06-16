Theresa Mary Wolff

Theresa Mary Wolff, 88, passed away Tuesday, June 2, in Pell City, Alabama.

In 1955 she met her husband, Reggie Wolff, in Chicago. They married in 1957 in Hayward. Theresa and Reggie built the Tiger Musky Resort and Trailer Park on the Chippewa Flowage and were in operation for over 20 years.

She is survived by her son, Tabor Wolff; two grandchildren, Aaron Wolff and Kaila Brass; two great-grandchildren, Grant Wolff and Hannah Wolff; several nieces and nephews; as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Reggie Wolff; Rita and Ray Poteracki; Ernie and Irene Novak; and Richie and Margie Novak.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward. Fr. David Neuschwander will officiate.

For additional information, call the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.    

