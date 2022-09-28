Penman

Terrence (Terry) L. Penman, 64, of Seeley, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022 after a valiant battle with metastatic melanoma. He was surrounded by family and his beloved dog Rooster.

Terry was an accomplished architect. A graduate of Hudson High School, he earned his degree from UW-Milwaukee and began his career working with HGA in Minneapolis. While there he headed up the CAD division, which was state-of-the art at that time. He later left the firm to begin his own practice and to pursue his love of nature in Wisconsin’s north woods in the Seeley area. An avid mountain biker, cross-country skier, and runner, he found his passion designing eco-friendly homes, cabins, and structures for the enjoyment of the silent sports. He was the architect for the American Bierkebeiner and designed the International Bridge, the Great Hall, the Nordic Center, the Office and Museum, many of the cabins at the trail heads, and for the last few months the future Base Camp/Birkie Village.

