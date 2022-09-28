...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Minnesota and north central and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Areas adjacent/near Lake Superior will likely remain above
freezing but may still receive frost.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Terrence (Terry) L. Penman, 64, of Seeley, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022 after a valiant battle with metastatic melanoma. He was surrounded by family and his beloved dog Rooster.
Terry was an accomplished architect. A graduate of Hudson High School, he earned his degree from UW-Milwaukee and began his career working with HGA in Minneapolis. While there he headed up the CAD division, which was state-of-the art at that time. He later left the firm to begin his own practice and to pursue his love of nature in Wisconsin’s north woods in the Seeley area. An avid mountain biker, cross-country skier, and runner, he found his passion designing eco-friendly homes, cabins, and structures for the enjoyment of the silent sports. He was the architect for the American Bierkebeiner and designed the International Bridge, the Great Hall, the Nordic Center, the Office and Museum, many of the cabins at the trail heads, and for the last few months the future Base Camp/Birkie Village.
