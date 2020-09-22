Tamra Lynn Kaser, 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at her residence in Winter after a courageous, seven-year battle with cancer. Tami went to Heaven riding on her first horse, Ginger, with a paint brush in her hand.
She was born on June 4, 1959, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Barry and Joan (Buer) Ewald. She was united in marriage to Leonard Kaser on July 3, 1986 in Winter. Tamra began her painting career at age 17 working for Daryl Hofer in Ojibwa. She later worked on her own, specializing in faux and other custom finishes. She was always very artistic and found ways to incorporate that passion into her painting. Tamra loved to tend to her flower and vegetable gardens and had a special place in her heart for her many animals.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 34 years, Leonard Kaser of Winter; her mother, Joan Ewald of Minocqua; her siblings, Alesia Ewald of Winter, Daniel (Debbie) Ewald of Minocqua, Julie Ann Ewald-Whitford of Lugerville, Wisconsin, Jeffrey (Amy) Ewald of Minocqua and Michael (Julie) Ewald of Maricopa, Arizona; her horses, Cinder and Justice; her loyal dog, Pepper; her loving cat, Patches; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Tamra was preceded in death by her father, Barry Ewald.
A memorial service will be held from noon to 1 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Winter. Interment will be private.
Memorials may be directed in Tami Kaser’s name to the Northwoods Humane Society, 10812 N O’Brian Hill Road, Hayward, WI.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.