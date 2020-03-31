Susan Kay Hauan, age 60, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on March 29, 2020, at her residence in Hayward, WI. She was born on December 31, 1959 in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of Donald and Lucille (Kalal) Brutlag. She was united in marriage to Randal Lee Hauan on October 28, 1978 in St. Paul, MN.
Susan worked for several banks as a teller and at a medical clinic, before opening her own business, the Forest City Greenhouse in Forest City, IA. After moving to the Hayward, WI area, she worked for several years as a cashier at Seven Winds Casino. Susan was a true “people person” and always held positions where she could work directly with people. She was also talented with several crafts – especially sewing, quilting, crocheting and painting. Susan loved the simple things in life, and particularly enjoyed spending time with her grandson Tyler, tending to her gardens and flowers, reading a good book, and treasuring quiet moments.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Randal Lee Hauan of Hayward, WI; her children, daughter Jamie (Hauan) Wheeler of Eagan, MN, daughter Tara Hauan of Eden Prairie, MN and son Alexander Hauan of Eagan, MN; her grandson, Tyler James; her parents, Donald and Lucille Brutlag, her siblings, Diana (Sanger) Springfield of Santa Fe, NM and Todd Brutlag of St. Paul, MN; and many other family members, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Susan is preceded in death by her brother, Robert “Bobby” Brutlag.
A private memorial service will be held for immediate family in Hayward, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Susan may be sent to Children’s Hospital Minnesota, Pediatric Cancer Care, Children’s Business Campus, 5901 Lincoln Drive, Edina, MN 55436.
For additional information please call the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
