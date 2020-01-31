Stanley C. Flower

Stanley Flower, age 76, of Radisson, WI passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, WI. He fought an extended and brave battle to the end to recover from cancer treatments.
Stanley Charles Flower was born October 13, 1943 in Chicago, IL the son of Adolph and Julia (Pecherek) Flower. He was raised in Chicago and attended school there. After graduating from high school Stanley became a truck driver working for H & W Trucking. After retiring from trucking, he moved to Pennsylvania where he graduated from the Pennsylvania Institute of Taxidermy. On October 9, 1993, Stanley was joined in marriage to Jean Laufman in Indianapolis, IN. Stanley and Jean moved to Winter, WI where they owned and operated the Fish Trap Lake Resort for several years. After selling the resort, Stanley and Jean moved to Radisson, WI and Stanley worked as a fishing guide. Stanley was a new product tester for many fishing rod and reel manufacturers. He also enjoyed tying flies and testing out his new bait creations while fishing. He was a member of Trout Unlimited and Trinity Lutheran Church in Hayward. Stanley was very warm and fun loving and always had a joke to tell.
Stanley is survived by his wife of 26 years, Jean; brother, Terry (Margaret) Flower of Hastings, MN; sister, Karen Imundo of Franklin Park, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service celebrating Stanley’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1st, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hayward with Pastor Roy Berquist officiating. A time of gathering with family and friends will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will be held in the spring at the Radisson Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.