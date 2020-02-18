Stanley A. Karwoski, 86, of Trempealeau, died February 15, 2020 at his home. Stanley was the son of Steve and Pauline ( Bernaz) Karwoski.
Stan was born and raised in Hayward, WI and a graduate from Hayward High School. He was a member of the Wisconsin and Illinois National guard. He married Doris Deutsch in 1960. They later divorced but remained friends. He retired from Babson Brothers as a maintenance man in Galesville, WI. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed tinkering in the garage, on his homemade inventions. Stan has five children: Anne-Marie (Mark) Hein, Valerie (Kurt) Wood, Lee( Rebecca) Karwoski, Rebecca (Chris) Keller, Toby (Audra) Karwoski; 9 grandchildren, Cally, Marina, Emily, and Julius Hein, Shilo (Mitch LaLiberte) and Colin Wood, Jill Karwoski, Blair Keller, Klara Karwoski; one great granddaughter, Lillian, and one deceased grandson Stanley (Anthony) Karwoski III.
Stan is proceeded in death by his parents and his brothers and sisters Steve, Zig, Anthony, Marion, Katherine, Bernice, Rosemary, and his beloved dog Jake. And one living sister Dolly.
A private Christian service will be held.
