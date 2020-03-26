Stacy Ann (Hagberg) Abke, 27, of Richmond, Michigan, passed away on March 8, 2020. was born on March 23, 1992, in Ashland, to Scott and Lynda Hagberg of Hayward. Stacy graduated from Hayward High School in 2010 and went on to get an associate of arts degree and a bachelor of science degree in communications from The University of Phoenix.
Stacy enjoyed reading, babysitting, photography, music, oil painting, her dog Layla, and most of all, spending time with her daughter, Audrey. She was a talented photographer with a keen eye for beauty, and started her own photography business while in high school. Stacy worked on the yearbook committee and was co-editor of the high school newspaper for two years, while also mastering the art of the clarinet, which she played for eight years. She worked for Wheatfield Hill Organics and Kwik Trip before moving to Almont, Michigan, in 2011 where she was a teller at PNC Bank before becoming a stay-at-home mom. She then became an online business coach and virtual assistant.
She was a beautiful person who loved to laugh, help others, and was never short of compassion or empathy.
She is survived by her daughter Audrey Abke of Almont, Michigan; parents Scott and Lynda Hagberg of Hayward; her sister Sarah (Aaron) Lew of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin; brother Cody (Desiree) Hagberg of Hayward; two nieces, Arabelle Hagberg and Kaitlyn Lew; lifelong best friend Shelby Robbins of Green Bay; and boyfriend Brandon Davis of Burton, Michigan.
A Celebration of Life Service was held at 10 a.m. March 14 at the Calvary Baptist Church of Hayward.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.