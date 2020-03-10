Stacy Abke (Hagberg), of Richmond, Michigan, daughter of Scott and Lynda Hagberg of Hayward, passed away on Sunday, March 8. Her celebration of life will be this Saturday, March 14 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Hayward Wisconsin, 13713 Thannum Fire Lane. Visitation from 10-10:30 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Light lunch afterwards. A full obituary will be in next week's paper.
