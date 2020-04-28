Sidney “Sid” Goffin, formerly of Radisson, passed away after a battle with cancer on March 29 in Apache Junction, Arizona.
Sid was born in Radisson on May 20, 1926; graduated from Winter High School; and proudly served in the Marines during World War II. He was owner of the Gambles hardware and grocery store in Radisson until his retirement. In later years, he moved to Apache Junction.
He was preceded in death by first wife, Delores (Peggy) Belback, and second wife, Margie Grimh. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Hattie Goffin; sisters, Berniece Thorhaug of Radisson, and Betty Fadness of Winter; and brother, Lenard of Santa Margarita, California.
He is survived by his nieces, Patricia Grahovac, Susan Wrobel and Jodi Thorsett; nephews, Mark and Kent Fadness; stepsons, Stephen, Rodney and Jefferey Grimh; and stepdaughter, Cynthia Deloseur.
Sid will be remembered by many for his skills in hunting and fishing and his love of the outdoors. He loved to share his experiences and entertain us all with the way he brought those experiences to life with his wonderful stories. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Services and burial will be held in Radisson at a later time.
