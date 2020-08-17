Shirley Perry

Shirley A. Perry, 64, of Stone Lake died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

Shirley Ann Perry was born Dec. 21, 1955, in Hayward, the daughter of Charles and Doris (Quagon) Perry.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth “Libby” Gougé and Tonya Gougé.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Doris.

A private family memorial service will be held.

