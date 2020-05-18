Shannon M. Parral, age 50, of Hayward, WI died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home.
Shannon Marie was born July 30, 1969 in Fargo, ND, the daughter of Diane Martin and James Longie. Diane married Daniel Krzebetkowski Sr. who raised Shannon. Shannon was united in marriage to Felipe Parral in Moorehead, MN in 1997, they separated in 2008. She was living with her significant other, Mark Vangen. Shannon lived in Minneapolis, MN for 10 years, Fargo, ND for six years and LCO the last four years. She worked as a housekeeper the last year at Sevenwinds Casino. Shannon enjoyed fishing and camping.
She is survived by her husband Felipe; sons Jonah Parral & Bryton Parral; siblings Kimberlee Krzebetkowski, Sheila Krzebetkowski & Daniel Krzebetkowski Jr.; aunts Beatrice Martinez & Mary John; uncles Gerald Graffis & Alfred Longie; cousins Cletis Fox, Waylon Fox, Ferlon Fox Jr. & Dion Martin; nephews, nieces & many relatives in Spirit Lake, ND.
Shannon was preceded in death by her mother Diane; father James; stepdad Daniel Sr.; grandparents Joe & Marie Martin; and uncles Joseph Martin Jr & Howard Graffis.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com
