Scott Greggory Christianson

Scott Greggory Christianson, 55, of Hayward passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital, with his family by his side.

Scott was born May 14, 1964, to Alice (Roberts) and Andrew (Neil) Christianson Sr. in Superior. He graduated from Superior Senior High School in 1982 and moved to Hayward in the 1980s. Scott loved to hunt, fish and go camping with his family. He loved to do anything outdoors. He worked at the Northern Lakes Co-op for 30-plus years as a butcher. Scott met Gina Henning and they were married on Oct. 21, 1995. They have two daughters, Emily (Jason Suino) and Brittny.

In addition to his wife and daughters, Scott is survived by his mother, Alice Christianson; three brothers, Michael (Joan), Charles (Laura) and Andy (Dawn); sister, Vanessa Harrison; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Christianson, and nephew, Neil Christianson.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Hatchery Creek Park. Any gifts will be received by Brittny Christianson for college.

