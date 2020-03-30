Rose Marie Worman, 65, of Hayward, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Rose Worman was born on March 6, 1955 in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Rose first came to the Hayward area when she was 19 yrs old. and worked as a waitress at Ross’ Teal Lake Lodge. That summer she met her husband, Russ, who was driving truck for Hayward Bait and Tackle at the time. They were married a year later and had four children, Amy (Steve) Kass, Steve (Kresent) Worman, Pam (Kelly) Stone, and Lisa (John) Doyle. Rose is also survived by ten grandchildren: Tyler, Jordan, Fred, Trevor, Anthony, Alyssa, Grace, Haydyn, Thomas, and Samuel as well as her siblings: Fritz Ewald, Wes Ewald, Bob Ewald, Jean Ewald, and Mike Ewald, and many nieces and nephews.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Lorraine, her brother Jerry, her sister Linda, and her mother and father-in-law, Jeanne and Fred Worman.
Rose loved her children and grandchildren and would do anything for them. Rose was also a wonderful cook and her cooking and baking delighted all of us for years. At Christmas she would bake and deliver cookies for elderly people that were unable to do so for themselves. She loved to go to garage sales and enjoyed her morning coffee ritual with friends downtown for years.
Arrangements for Rose have been made at Hayward Funeral Home. A celebration of Rose’s life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
