Rose Marie Homesky

Rose Marie A. Homesky, 86, of Hayward passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Hayward Health Services.
Rose Marie Ann Jalowitz was born Dec. 27, 1933, in Hayward, the daughter of James and Stella (Trush) Jalowitz. She was raised in Hayward and graduated from high school there. On Dec. 20, 1978, she was joined in marriage to Joseph Francis Homesky in Shell Lake. Rose Marie was a homemaker raising her three children. She also enjoyed crocheting and going to bingo with Joe.
Rose Marie is survived by her three children, Donna (Wally) Olson of Iron River, Edith Trettin of Hayward and Carl Trettin of Hayward; three grandchildren, Dana, Becky and Justin; one brother, Joe (Betty) Jalowitz of Hayward; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe; and brother, Jim Jalowitz.
A memorial service will be held for Rose Marie at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Hayward Funeral Home with Father David Neuschwarder officiating. A time of gathering will be held for an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.