Ronald Fred Kretschmer Sr., 77, passed away Monday, May 25, in Hayward. He was born December 1, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Elmer Kretschmer and Mary (Hart) Kretschmer. He was united in marriage to Eileen Ozga on September 28, 1963, in Chicago.
Ronald owned and operated his own upholstery business for over 30 years. He loved spending time in the Northwoods, especially hunting and fishing. Ronald also enjoyed bowling with his wife; they competed in a league together.
Ronald is survived by his children, Celeste (Steve) Sigmund of Finland, Minnesota, Ronald (Sarah) Kretschmer Jr. of Lomira, Wisconsin, and David M. Kretschmer of Hayward; his grandchildren, Jeanette, Matthew, Danielle, Damon, Kirsten, and Katelynn; his great grandchildren, Alexis, Elizabeth, Logan, Matea, Ariana, A.J., Rhiley, Mikel, and Chloe; his siblings, Elmer Albert Kretschmer Jr. of Ingleside, Illinois, and Robert Frank (Joann) Kretschmer in Des Plaines, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Kretschmer and Mary Walsh; his wife, Eileen; and his sister, Betty Louise Olson.
For additional information, please contact the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609; or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
