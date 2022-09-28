Hanson

Rodger C. Hanson, 75, of Couderay passed away at home in his sleep peacefully September 19, 2022, surrounded by family. Rodger was born May 14, 1947, in Chicago to Verne and Roberta Hanson.

Rodger served 4 years in the Air Force and was a proud military veteran. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and woodworking. He worked many years for United Parcel Service in the Detroit area. Rodger was an avid Packers and Red Wings fan and saw his Packers beat the Bears before his passing.

