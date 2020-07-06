Robin Yvonne Ingbretson Peterson

Robin Yvonne Ingbretson Peterson, 61, who resided in Manning, South Carolina, passed away at home with loved ones by her side on June 13, 2020, in Manning.

Robin Peterson was born April 5, 1959, in Shell Lake to Bernard and Barbra Ingbretson. She grew up in Hayward. She was a bartender by trade and worked at several establishments through the years. She enjoyed cooking and loved having her grandkids help. She also enjoyed computers, puzzles and reading.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Peterson, of Manning; children, Bridget (Travis) Wisner of Baraboo, Wisconsin, Nicole (Ben) Boaz of Manning, and Brooke Peterson (Brandon) Petty of Columbia, South Carolina; nine grandchildren; her mother, Barbara Bjorklund of Wisconsin; sisters, Barbara McNemer of Arizona and Peggy Ingbretson of Wisconsin; and brother, Pete Ingbretson of Oregon.

Per Robin’s wishes she was cremated and there will be no services. A private family

gathering will be held later this summer in Wisconsin.

“She will be dearly missed but never forgotten.”

