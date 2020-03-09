Robin Lea (Poppe) Marks

Robin Lea (Poppe) Marks, 64, of Hayward died March 5, 2020.

Robin was born May 18, 1955, the daughter of Donald and Betty (Ross) Poppe. Robin lived her entire life in Hayward. She graduated from Hayward High School in 1973. She wore many hats in her life. She was a bus driver, waitress, vehicle parts extraordinaire, bartender and bar owner.

Robin is survived by her son, Daniel Marks of Blaine, Minnesota; daughter, Sande (Kevin) Hogan of Peoria, Arizona; sister, Bobbi (Carl) Babiarz of Hayward; niece, Misty (Victor) Kear of Orlando, Florida; three grandchildren, Drake, Jack and Ryleigh; as well as extended family and many friends.

Robin was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Betty Poppe; two nephews, Carl Ryan and Brandon Poppe Marks; and her sister, Dawn Poppe.  

Her children would like to thank anyone and everyone who ever helped Robin over the years. The list is long and we will never be able to thank you enough for helping her in her life journey. In the blink of an eye everything can change. So forgive often and love with all your heart. You may never know when you may not have that chance again.  

Per Robin’s request, no funeral or celebration of life services will be held. Her family asks that when you think of her and her beautiful smile and contagious laugh that you raise your glass, give her a nod and think of the good times you may have shared with her. 

Any memorials can be directed to Regional Hospice, 15910 W Company Lake Rd, Hayward, WI 54843.

