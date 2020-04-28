Robin ‘Arb’ Belille

Robin B. Belille, 59, Lac Courte Oreilles, died Tuesday, April 21, at his home.
Robin Bruce Belille was born September 10, 1960, in Hayward, the son of Charles Jr. and Carole (Thayer) Belille. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and in his spare time Robin liked to draw.
He is survived by his son, Scottie; brothers, Charles Belille, Michael Belille and Stuart Belille; sisters, Misti Belille and Forest-Rose Hamilton; and many nephews and nieces.
Robin was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Carole; brother, Richard Belille; and sister, Rani Dawn Belille.
Private family Tribal Funeral Rites will be held Friday, April 24, at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward. Chato “Ombishkebines” Gonzalez will officiate. Burial will be in Round Lake Cemetery.
Honorary casket bearers will be Brandon Belille, Cherish Belille, Gage Belille, Ricki Ann Belille, Storm Belille, Vayva Belille, Veronica Belille, Cody Hamilton and Colt Hamilton.
Casket bearers will be Fred Belille, Gabe Belille, Lucas Belille, Carlee Joe Hamilton, Cody Joel Hamilton and Steve Thayer
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.