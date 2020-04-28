Robin ‘Arb’ Belille

Robin B. Belille, 59, Lac Courte Oreilles, died Tuesday, April 21, at his home.

Robin Bruce Belille was born September 10, 1960, in Hayward, the son of Charles Jr. and Carole (Thayer) Belille. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and in his spare time Robin liked to draw.

He is survived by his son, Scottie; brothers, Charles Belille, Michael Belille and Stuart Belille; sisters, Misti Belille and Forest-Rose Hamilton; and many nephews and nieces.

Robin was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Carole; brother, Richard Belille; and sister, Rani Dawn Belille.

Private family Tribal Funeral Rites will be held Friday, April 24, at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward. Chato “Ombishkebines” Gonzalez will officiate. Burial will be in Round Lake Cemetery.

Honorary casket bearers will be Brandon Belille, Cherish Belille, Gage Belille, Ricki Ann Belille, Storm Belille, Vayva Belille, Veronica Belille, Cody Hamilton and Colt Hamilton.

Casket bearers will be Fred Belille, Gabe Belille, Lucas Belille, Carlee Joe Hamilton, Cody Joel Hamilton and Steve Thayer

