Robert L. Miller, 49, of Lac Courte Oreilles died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Robert Lee Miller was born Aug. 21, 1970, in Hayward, the son of Kathleen Miller. He graduated from Hayward High School in 1989, and played football for the Hayward Hurricanes team that won the 1987 state championship. Robbie lived in LCO and worked several years as a broadcaster for WOJB Radio Station and, also worked at the LCO School as a cultural advisor. His passion was to be outside hunting, fishing and gathering. Robbie was quite the artist and photographer. He was always willing to help his aunts and uncles in anything that needed to be done.
He is survived by his sister, Michelle Miller; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen; grandparents, Clifford and Marie Miller; brother, Terrance Davis; and niece, Alicia Smart.
Tribal Funeral Rites were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center in Lac Courte Oreilles with Chato “Ombishkebines” Gonzalez officiating. Burial was in Historyland Cemetery. Visitation was held at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center.
Honorary casket bearers were Lonnie Barber, Danielle “Bebe” Carley, Sid Keller, Frank “Teats” Lopez, Kelly Martin, Jim Miller, Tony Snow and Donald “Duck” White.
Casket bearers were Derek Barber, Andy Bennett, Edwin Carley, Ryan Carley, Dean Johnson and Rick Miller.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
