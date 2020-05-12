Robert Higgs

Robert Duane Higgs passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 3. He was 86 years old.
Robert was born in Rushville, Nebraska, on February 21, 1934.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn; parents Robert M. and Rose (Vodicka) Higgs; and brother Bill Higgs.
He is survived by his four children, Roberta (Jeff) Jackson of Hayward, Duane (Kathy) Higgs of Itasca, Illinois, Marlene (Mark) Loula of Grayslake, Illinois, and Cheryl (Dave) Middlekauff of Minnetonka, Minnesota; grandchildren, Corey, Keely, Mike, Reilly, Matt, Kyra, Elena, Kaelin, Marko, Colin and Teague; sisters, Ruby Tiensvold and Karen Wheeler; and many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held on May 13, 2020.
