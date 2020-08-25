Robert (Bob) James Dye passed away on Aug. 16, 2020, after battling his health issues at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
He was born in Superior on April 24, 1944, the son of James Clyde Dye (deceased) and June Dye of Radisson. Robert (Bob) James Dye was a Navy veteran, serving in Vietnam aboard the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63), having served in Vietnam also as part of the Navy Seabees. Bob also served in the Wisconsin National Guard, reaching the rank of Sergeant, and was discharged in 1987.
Bob was a lifetime member of the VFW and retired from the City of Dallas after 25 years of working at the water treatment plant in management. Bob’s health had been failing over the last five years. Bob’s last request for his children when he lost his life partner is to live the best lives that they can with no regrets. Bob moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to his mother after his father’s death. Bob talked about relocating if his mother passed on to be closer to his children and his grandchildren before becoming ill. He loved his parents, his children, and his grandchildren. His legacy will live on through them. His children are planning to take a trip out to Bremerton, Washington, the final resting place of the USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63), the aircraft carrier he served on, in order to honor him and his service to his country.
Robert (Bob)James Dye had four children: Angela Dye Pollard (partner John Pollard), Vance James Dye Satterlee, James Robert Dye (partner Britany Parise) and Justen Michael Dye. He had two partners in life, Catherine Louise Dye (deceased) and Linda B. Dye (deceased). Bob had nine grandchildren: David Michael Pierce, Alexander Eugene Pierce (deceased), Autumn Dye, Hunter Dye, Blake Dye, Jameson Dye (deceased), Caysen Dye, Madelyn Dye and step-grandson Logan Ritchie. A sister, brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews also reside in the local area.
A private graveside service was held for Bob at the Radisson Cemetery in Radisson, officiated by Pastor Tim Stilwell, with full military honors.
The Spooner Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with Bob’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
