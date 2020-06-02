Richard Charles “Dick” Welsch Jr., age 54, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his residence in Hayward, WI. He was born on March 12, 1966 in Hayward, the son of Richard Charles and Bonita Sharon (Biller) Welsch. He was united in marriage to Terese Lynn Sabin on December 5, 1992 in Hayward.
Dick was born and raised in Hayward and graduated from Hayward High School in 1984. He was employed for many years as a Dispatcher, Jailer, and finally the Programs Officer for the Sawyer County Sherriff’s Department. As an avid sports fan, he coached the boys’ basketball team at Northern Lights Christian Academy and rarely missed an opportunity to throw the football around the yard with his kids. He was also a passionate Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan. From his youth, Dick enjoyed bowling and had been a part of many leagues. He had also become quite the cheesecake enthusiast, which stemmed from his love of sweets. Although he could barely work the microwave; he could make an exceptional cheesecake!
Dick was tender hearted and had a kindness that drew people to him. His dependability and consistent demeanor made him someone his family and friends trusted for good advice or to lean on when times got tough. Dick loved his family and often facilitated gatherings simply to watch everyone enjoy themselves. He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Terese Lynn Welsch of Hayward; his children, Emma (Mark) Kopylov of Lonsdale, MN, Richard Charles Welsch III of Hayward and James Welsch of Hayward; his grandson, Conrad Kopylov; his parents, Dick and Bonnie Welsch of Hayward; his siblings, Ken Ross of Hayward, Dan (Phyllis) Hayward and Laura (Larry) Sova; his beloved dog, Cotton; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Butch Ross; and his sister, Diane Sebek.
A service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Northern Lights Christian Center in Hayward, WI, where visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service. A salute from the Sawyer County Sherriff’s Department will follow. An open house with refreshments will also follow from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 P.M. at the church. Interment will be held privately. For additional information please contact the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelson.com.
