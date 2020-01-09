Raymond Henry Robinson Dums, 41, of Seeley died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 20, 1978, in Hayward, the son of Danny Raymond and Ruth Carolyn (Shoulberg) Dums. He was united in marriage to Malu Govindan on June 3, 2005. He was a loving father of two sons.
Ray was a 1997 graduate of Hayward High School, a 2001 graduate of Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, and attended Rice University in Texas. He worked as an environmental analyst for Chevron, and then returned home to work in Seeley, building log homes with his family. He dedicated his every action to his wife and boys, and taught them what it means to be a wonderful human being. His family will always remember his incredible strength, bravery, character, intelligence, curiosity and compassion.
He is survived by his wife, Malu; his two sons, Neel and Hael Dums; his parents, Danny and Ruth Dums of Seeley; his siblings, Chris Dums (Julie Burton) of Curtis, Michigan, Aricca (Douglas) Van Citters of Hanover, New Hampshire, and Donovan (Sarah) Dums of Seeley; his grandfather, Raymond L. Dums of Seeley; and his nieces and nephews, Steven Burton, Nicholas, Donovan and Lilian Van Citters, and Nadya and Nathaniel Dums.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Lael Dums; his maternal grandmother, Cherie Shoulberg (Myers); and his maternal grandfather, J. Robinson Shoulberg.
All services and interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dums family, mailed to Hayward Funeral Home, P.O. Box 307, Hayward, WI 54843, or in his name to the Cable Natural History Museum, 13470 Co. Hwy M, Cable, WI 54821.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
