Raymond “Bump” Loder, age 84, of Hayward, WI passed peacefully into eternal rest on December 22, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s.
Ray was born on July 18, 1935 in Buchans, Newfoundland, Canada to Arthur and Myrtle (Smith) Loder, the second of thirteen children. Ray followed in his father’s footsteps and became a mineral exploration driller working in the underground mines in Newfoundland. In 1974, his vocation brought him to Hayward where he met and married Marilyn Brown.
Ray worked for many years in Hayward as a well driller for Roscoe Butterfield Well and Pump. Ray was a man of many talents. Mechanics and wood working were his playgrounds, but his heart was truly with his sons and grandchildren. He was devoted to them and loved them without measure.
Ray is survived by his sons, Drew (Beth Albrecht) and Keene (Julie Martin); his grandchildren, Chase, Blake, Dayne, Callahan, Remington, Helen, David and Decan Loder, also Athan, Ryland, Maddox and Addilyn Achtor; brothers, Thomas, Norman, Gordon, Kenneth, Cyril, Edgar, John, Gary, Wayne; sisters, Lillian and Shirley; nieces and nephews and many friends including his former wife, Marilyn Loder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Myrtle Loder and sister, Elizabeth.
A private graveside service will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.
