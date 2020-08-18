Randy J. Gutowski, 61, of Radisson passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, after fighting a good fight with his devoted wife Robin by his side.
He was born on May 3, 1959 in Ladysmith, the son of Anthony and Karen (Buckwheat) Gutowski. He was united in marriage to Robin Turner on Oct. 17, 2009, in Radisson. Randy graduated from Winter High School in 1977. He had worked for A-1 Plumbing and Excavating and retired from the Sawyer County Highway Department. He loved all the outdoor activities that the Northwoods provided, especially hunting, trapping and fishing. He also enjoyed playing pool, softball and golf. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Robin Gutowski of Radisson; his children, Josh (Jennifer) Gutowski of Chippewa Falls and Taylor (Austen) Krall of Colfax; his grandchildren, Ava and Anthony Gutowski and June Krall; his father, Anthony (Dianne) Gutowski of Radisson; his siblings, Roxane (Tom) Kron of Holcombe, Wendy Zeka of Mosinee and Cindy (Chad) Abbiehl of Wausau; his stepbrothers, David (Julie) Skopek of Hayward and Darin (Lisa) Skopek of River Falls; his stepsister, Denise Weatherhead of Birchwood; his father- and mother-in-law, Herb and Arlene Turner of Radisson; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen (Bill) Phillippi, and his grandparents.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Riverside Golf and Recreation, 11701 Hwy. 27 in Radisson. A time for sharing will be held at 2 p.m. Interment will be held privately in Radisson Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
