Randel E. Alexander Sr., 57, of Lac Courte Oreilles died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Randel Edward Alexander was born April 6, 1963, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Jerry and Patricia (LaRonge) Alexander. He was united in marriage to Cheryl Ann Belille on Aug. 8, 1986 in Hayward. Randy enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. He was always joking, laughing and having a great time with family and friends. Randy loved his classic rock music, going on walks and rides to find his unique and special rocks.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; sons, Randel Alexander Jr. and Jacob Alexander; daughter, Tashina Alexander; seven grandchildren; mother, Patricia Alexander; sister, Tracey Alexander; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Alexander; maternal grandparents, Adolph “Duffy” and Elizabeth “Tilly” (Smith) LaRonge, and paternal grandparents, Thomas and Rose Alexander; niece, Lindsey Engle; and uncles, aunts and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Father Gregory Hopefl officiated and music was provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial was in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to Mass at the church.
Casket bearers were David Belille Sr., Lucas Belille, Aaron Braddix, Adolph “Duffy” LaRonge, Leland Pagel and Nickolas Smith.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
